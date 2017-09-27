Stephen Barnard has checked in from Idaho with some splendid bird pictures. His notes:
All Red-tailed Hawks (Buteo jamaicensis), the most common hawk in North America by a long shot. They’re doing very well this season. The rodent population is abundant.
He sent 13 photos, so I’ll call this “Thirteen ways of looking at a hawk.”
Every one beautiful and crystal-sharp!
I think these birds are doing quite well. Sometime back while driving through the Flint Hills of Kansas, I don’t think a mile passed without seeing one or two of these sitting in the trees. Actually, mostly east of the Hills because there are very few trees in the Flint Hills.
Wow! Those are great!
I say this as a hawk fan – I think they’re doing well this season too – my pics stink compared to these!
Great…. (Robinson Jeffers would be as happy as Stevens!)