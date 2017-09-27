No duck today

It’s now been 2.5 days since Honey showed up at our pond, and the weather is getting cooler. I have no way of knowing whether she’ll stay in the area this winter, but she’ll surely not visit our small pond after it freezes over. In the meantime, I hear the echo of the “Soup Nazi” episode: “No duck for you!”

Meanwhile, the autumn leaves are falling into the water:

2 Comments

  1. jimroberts
    Posted September 27, 2017 at 12:35 pm | Permalink

    Remember the 60’s song by Herman’s Hermits, “No duck today, my love is gone away”.

    Reply
  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted September 27, 2017 at 12:40 pm | Permalink

    It is hard to predict love between two different species but then approximately 50% of the mergers within our own tend to bomb out.

    Reply

