Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the True Book

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “await,” came with the following email:

If it wasn’t for the Koran, we wouldn’t know how important it was to believe in the Koran.

Even if the Qur’an says somewhere “this book is true,” which it doesn’t, that wouldn’t make it any truer than the Bible, which avows its own truth precisely as much as does the Qur’an. And although the Qur’an contains a lot from the Old and New Testaments, they can’t both be true as they differ in fundamental assertions, like whether Jesus was the Son of God and whether he was crucified.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on September 27, 2017 at 11:00 am and filed under Jesus and Mo. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

