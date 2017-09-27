Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the True Book

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “await,” came with the following email:

If it wasn’t for the Koran, we wouldn’t know how important it was to believe in the Koran.

Even if the Qur’an says somewhere “this book is true,” which it doesn’t, that wouldn’t make it any truer than the Bible, which avows its own truth precisely as much as does the Qur’an. And although the Qur’an contains a lot from the Old and New Testaments, they can’t both be true as they differ in fundamental assertions, like whether Jesus was the Son of God and whether he was crucified.

