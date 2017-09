Reader Ken Elliott sent a cat photo and the tail behind it:

If you are ever in need of a photo of a reader’s moggie and would like to share a sad/humorous capture, I have attached one here. This is Sterling, my son and daughter-in-law’s newest addition, after having been neutered. He’s trying his best to reach around his cone to scratch that persistent itch. I’ve never felt such empathy and humor at once in my life.