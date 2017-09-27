Big fight inside Berkeley’s “empathy tent”; 4 arrested

Okay, now it’s time to just laugh about it all. Here’s a tweet from Dave Rubin, whom many here don’t like; but you have to share his mirth at the quote (see below) and four arrests taking place inside an “empathy tent”. The fights were a clash between Left and Right demonstrating over the cancellation of Berkeley’s “Free Speech Week”, which never really happened because the organizers were disorganized.

This quote perfectly sums up the state of things. cc: @CHSommers pic.twitter.com/bo17Roiyg0 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 27, 2017

The quote that tickled Rubin’s funny bone is from a Fox News report:

David Marquis, who identified himself as a senior at the school, said he was tired of the protests on campus. Marquis was outside the protest area and described the scene. “If you look at them, it’s ridiculous,” Marquis told the Los Angeles Times. “You’ve got a guy with purple hair with a f—ing lightsaber talking about Hitler. It’s hard for me to take any of this seriously.”

That made me laugh out loud. If you want the facts, SFGate has these, and more:

Berkeley police arrested three people after several fist fights broke out between liberals and conservatives when dozens of people gathered for a short time at Sproul Plaza Tuesday afternoon. Members of a conservative group called Patriot Prayer arrived near Sproul Plaza around 2 p.m. and were met by protesters, including representatives of the leftist activist group By Any Means Necessary. Neither of the groups are student groups, and students and faculty — busy with midterms — did not appear to get involved in the rally or protest. After the two groups scuffled inside an “empathy tent,” set up on campus to offer a calm space in what has been an area of violent clashes, they marched to People’s Park in Berkeley.

In this case both sides clearly were involved in the violence, this time with a 3:1 Right/Left ratio:

Police said Yvette Felarca, 47, of Oakland, was arrested for battery and resisting arrest; Ricky Joseph Monzon, 20, of Las Vegas, was arrested for carrying a banned weapon; and Eddy Robinson, 47, of Oakland, was arrested on charges of participating in a riot and resisting arrest. At People’s Park, Patriot Prayer speakers, including Kyle “Stickman” Chapman, decried what he called a war on whites and said the ongoing demonstrations are a “battle for Berkeley.” Chapman was arrested during a March protest and was charged in August with possession of a lead-filled stick. He faces eight years in prison, because of a previous violent felony conviction in Texas. He initially emerged as a hero for white supremacists, but later said he wasn’t a racist because he has an Asian wife. [JAC: Well that’s certainly proof!]

Felarca, the woman in Rubin’s tweet, is an Antia-ite who had previously been arrested for punching a nonviolent alt-Rightie in Sacramento (see video here). She’s a teacher in a Berkeley middle school, and with two arrests and probably at least one conviction in the offing, she’ll likely lose her job.

I’m disgusted by anybody fighting and carrying weapons, and by both sides thinking they can hash out their views by literally punching each other—or worse. It solves nothing except to vent rage. But to think there was a big fracas in an “Empathy Tent” puts a veneer of humor over the whole thing, for at least nobody got hurt.