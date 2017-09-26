Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Gooday, mate! It’s Tuesday, September 26, 2017, and although the heat is abating in Chicago, we’ll still have a high temperature of 88° F (31° C) today—nearly 20° F above normal temperatures. (The last six days in Chicago have all set records for high temperatures.)

Also, I didn’t see my duck yesterday. Posting will be light today for two reasons 1). I have multiple tasks and 2). It’s one of those days when I don’t have much to say, and won’t afflict you with persiflage.

It’s National Pancake Day, and boy, could I use a stack with plenty of butter and maple syrup (I had a fast day yesterday—just one cup of coffee and water—and today I will EAT). It’s also National Good Neighbor Day in the U.S., so if you live next door to me, please bring me pancakes.

On September 26, 1580, Francis Drake finished his sail around the world. It was really the second circumnavigation of the Earth (do you remember who was in charge of the first one?), but in this case the captain was alive throughout the whole voyage. It took Drake three years, and here’s his route:

I still can’t fathom the mindset of someone who takes off into the great unknown for an indeterminate number of years, leaving everything behind and still likely to die on the voyage. The spirit of curiosity (and desire for wealth) is great. On this day in 1687, the Venetian army besieging the Greeks in Athens fired a shell that blew up an ammunition store in the Parthenon, one of the most culturally devastating rounds in history. I lived in Athens, and much regret that all we have left is the shell, with many of the sculptures residing (apparently permanently) in London.

On this day in 1905, Einstein published his first paper on the special theory of relativity, one of his three “Annus Mirabilis” papers. A friend told me yesterday that no scientific discovery ever comes out of nowhere: other people have always paved the way by having similar ideas (he was referring to Darwin and The Origin). I responded that Einstein’s work on relativity seemed to have no real predecessors; it was sui generis.

On this day in 1942, as Wikipedia notes, “August Frank, a higher official of the SS concentration camp administration department, issues a memorandum containing a great deal of operational detail in how Jews should be ‘evacuated’.” This was an important document in the history of the Holocaust, and read the text on Wikipedia if you want to have your blood chilled. It all presumes, without saying, that the Jews won’t need their stuff any more. Here’s a bit:

b. Foreign exchange (coined or uncoined), rare metals, jewelry, precious and semi-precious stones, pearls, gold from teeth and scrap gold have to be delivered to the SS Economic and Administrative Main Office. The latter is responsible for the immediate delivery to the Reichsbank.

On this day in 1960, the first Kennedy-Nixon debate took place in Chicago. I watched it, and many think that Nixon’s poor performance (and appearance!) helped swing the election. Finally, on September 26, 1969, the Beatles released their album they recorded last “Abbey Road.” (Most of “Let it Be”, the last album released, was recorded earlier).

Notables born on this day include Johnny Appleseed (1774), Ivan Pavlov (1849), Winsor McCay (1867), T. S. Eliot (1888), George Gershwin (1898), Jack LaLanne (1914), and Olivia Newton-John (1948; her cancer seems to have recurred and it looks dire for her). Those who died on this day include Daniel Boone (1820), Levi Strauss (1902; I wear his invention daily), Bessie Smith (1937), George Santayana (1952), and Paul Newman (2008; I would have wanted to be him: talented, immensely handsome, and a truly nice and generous guy). Here are the two handsomest actors of our time:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is being a curmudgeon:

Hili: Today’s youth! A: What don’t you like about it? Hili: Today’s youth is playing ball exactly like yesterday’s youth.

In Polish:

Hili: Dzisiejsza młodzież!

Ja: Co ci się nie podoba?

Hili: Dzisiejsza młodzież gra w piłkę tak samo jak wczorajsza.

Here are two tw**ts contributed by Dr. Cobb; I’m not responsible for the accuracy of this first one, but you should watch it

How Earth will look in 250 million years according to plate tectonics theory https://t.co/LLpy0QSehX pic.twitter.com/WrDNXASk5U — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) September 25, 2017

And Matthew’s favorite subject: spot the flounder! (This one is dead easy.)

This is a Panther flounder (Bothus pantherinus)…take a close look at the incredible cryptic patterns. #photography #underwater #Hawaii pic.twitter.com/0Vyqih92KG — James Petruzzi (@Hawaiianimages) September 24, 2017

Out in Winnipeg, Gus’s staff is having both of their bathrooms renovated, and of course that means strange people and noises in the house, always a disturbance for cats, as they don’t like their routine disrupted. Today have two videos of Gus’s reaction accompanied by notes from his staff member Taskin (indented):

The sink, bathtub and flooring were removed from the bathroom today. Gus is inspecting the work and sniffing all the tools. Notice the small hesitation as he approaches the hole in the floor.

Video #2. Fear of the hole has decreased, fascination with the hole has increased: