Trumpiana: The “President” urges football rules for standing during National Anthem, but wants more brain injuries

Trump continues to harangue the National Football League (NFL) about not firing players who refuse to stand erect and show “respect” during the pre-game playing of the National Anthem. Here’s one of his tw**ts from this morning. The irony is that the NFL appeared to be divided on this issue—brought to the fore by Colin Kaepernick—but showed a rare political unity among different players and teams—almost certainly because of Trump’s unhinged harangues, like this one:

The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can't kneel during our National Anthem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

and this one:

…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

But he also said this in a speech in Alabama on Friday:

“You hit too hard, 15 yards throw him out of the game,” Trump said. “They had that last week, I watched for a couple of minutes. Two guys, just a really beautiful tackle, boom, 15 yards. The referee gets on television, his wife is sitting at home, she’s so proud.”

Clearly, Trump doesn’t like penalties against hard hits.

This is invidious, especially in light of the recent announcement that lawyers for former NFL player Aaron Hernandez, who killed himself in jail in April (he was doing time for murder), had filed a lawsuit against the league for failing to protect Hernandez. Hernandez had a severe case of chronic traumatic encephalopath (CTE), and one of its symptoms can be violent mood swings and aggression. (Think about that when you’re pondering the punishments that should be doled out for murder, especially because at present CTE can be diagnosed only post mortem).

CTE is a progressive and degenerative brain disease that leads to dementia, and has been found in the brains of 99% of NFL players donated for scientific study. Now this may be an overrepresentation since players may be more likely to donate their brains if they show dementia and abnormal behavior. But the disease is known to result from repeated head trauma, and the study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, analyzed 202 football players and 111 NFL players. 110 of the latter showed CTE. That’s not a small sample. And increasingly, living players are reporting CTE symptoms as well. If you don’t think it’s an issue, see this list of living and deceased NFL players who had or may now have the disease.

I don’t watch football precisely because of this violence, and it’s even worse now when I see segments on the sports news showing hard hits. While players may be assessing the risk of CTE and balancing it against the financial and exposure rewards of being a pro football star, it’s something the NFL needs to work on. They’ll never eliminate it entirely under the present rules of the game (some would say that this is a reason to eliminate football), but all football organizations—be they professionals or school teams—need to fix the rules, devise better helmets, and increase player awareness.

It’s ironic that while Trump tries to protect the US flag from “disrespect” by players, he has no interest in protecting the players from dementia. In fact, he seems to oppose measures that would reduce dementia.

h/t; Ken