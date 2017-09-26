The Left eats itself: Antifa fractures along race lines over punching Nazis

This kind of fractiousness was inevitable. First, though, let me say that I can’t vouch for this video being completely authentic. It seems like something from the Onion, but these days almost all the news does.

But assuming this is genuine, it shows an Antifa Woman of Color hectoring a White Male Antifa for NOT PUNCHING A NAZI, thereby demonstrating his “height of white performativeness” and not being an “ally”. (What, by the way, is “performativeness”?) He’s told he’s “inherently racist” because he won’t punch a Nazi, and that “racism” is in his blood and his DNA.

Now maybe the woman is pulling a joke, but I’m guessing not. My only comment is that this is absolutely pathetic. Unless you PUNCH SOMEONE, you’re not a real ally, and are, in fact, a racist! It’s pathetic that the guy is so eager to demonstrate his bona fides that he allows himself to be harangued in this way.

That aside, I’m wondering when the Southern Poverty Law Center will classify Antifa as a “hate group.”

    What, by the way, is “performativeness”?

    You may have to go deep down the Judith Butler rabbit hole to figure that out. I personally haven’t.

    Which reminds me — you spent quite a some time a few years ago reading theology books to see if there is anything of substance there before you wrote Faith vs. Fact

    It might be a good idea to do an analogous exercise with postmodernists…

