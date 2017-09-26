Earthworms, look away now

by Matthew Cobb
Jerry sent me this link, which is to a video that has been seen a staggering 25,817,000 times. It’s pretty gruesome, even if you aren’t an earthworm:
As the title indicates, it’s taken from a BBC series called Wonders of the Monsoon, and features two annelids at war – an oligochaete (earthworm) being nommed by a hirudinid (leech).
Both these animals are members of the phylum Annelida, which means ‘small ring’. As you can see, they both have segmented bodies, in the shape of externally-visible rings.
Random oligochaete facts (add your own in the comments!): mainly terrestrial, some freshwater, very few aquatic. There can be tens of thousands of them in a square metre of soil. Most are detritivores (i.e. they eat decaying matter). They can be tiny (mm scale) to meters long. The name ‘oligochaete’ means ‘few bristles’ – if you put an earthworm on a piece of paper and listen carefully, you can hear the noise of the bristles scratching on the paper. And finally, there are no indigenous earthworms in Canada or the northern parts of the USA. During the last ice age that was no place for an earthworm to be, and the worms that are now there have been introduced by humans.
Random hirunidae facts (add your own in the comments!): they are found in all environments – terrestrial, aquatic and marine. They are either predators (like the one above) or suck blood. This ability led to them being used in medicine, right up until the mid-20th century.
If you want to know more about leeches, this book, by my friends and colleagues Rob Kirh and Neil Pemberton is excellent. You’ll also learn lots about how leeches have been viewed through history.
Probably the most famous leech-related scene in cinema is this, from Rob Reiner’s excellent Stand By Me (1986), featuring Wil Wheaton and River Phoenix:
I read something about a guy who swam in a stream in Nepal I think, & a leech took up abode in his nose, just out of reach…
In the version of this post that WordPress ate and I had to rewrite, you got the story of Daniela Liverani, who had a 7.5cm leech removed from her nose in Scotland upon her return from South East Asia: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-29595164 – MC
I’ll see your Wil Wheaton and River Phoenix and raise you a Humphrey Bogart and Katherine Hepburn: the most famous leech scene in cinema is from The African Queen. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ngGbEJR7Ag
I was just about to post a link to that myself. Think I will anyway:
Yup, my bad. Reiner was obviously referencing this scene. – MC
I showed the leech eating an earthworm video in my Zoology class yesterday! It is fun to watch the students faces!
I will never look at spaghetti the same way again!
Worm fact: earthworms in the northern US are considered invasive. They change nutrient cycling. I have heard they have had negative effects on some wildflowers and salamanders.
http://extension.illinois.edu/worms/facts/
Some species exhibit parthenogenesis.
Another nasty fate for earthworms is being eaten from the inside out by larvae of the cluster fly. The flies are very common in Nova Scotia -overwintering in swarms wherever they find shelter in crevices in window frames, behind shingles wherever emerging in the spring to mate and lay eggs on the soil. The larvae burrow into the soil and into a convenient earthworm to feed.
Oh my.