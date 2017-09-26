At last, Saudi Arabia allows women to drive

Up to today, Saudi Arabia was the world’s only country that barred women from driving. That’s changed now, with the government announcing that, as of next June, women can get behind the wheel.
One obstacle down, but a lot to go. The guardianship laws remain for many things, requiring women to have a male guardian to do simple things like travel, enact official business, get some medical procedures, etc. They must still cover themselves in public, sexes are segregated, and, well, it goes on and on.
Still, one medium leap for womankind. . .
Yes, as they say, you can now drive, you just cannot leave the garage. I recall many years ago when they allowed women to drive in S. Korea. They liked to wear white driving gloves.
Good news but I doubt they will be able to drive alone, there will probably be a guardian in the back with his feet up.
You beat me to it! I was in the middle of writing about this when I got the notification of your post.
This is fantastic news, and I hope it means there is more to come. Perhaps it means some women will be able to attend the annual conference on Women’s Rights in Saudi Arabia?!