To end this wretched and hot day, when I feel debilitated and uninspired, I’ll play a song that, I suspect, is a guilty pleasure for many of us. I refer, of course, to “Afternoon Delight” by the Starland Vocal Band, which topped the U.S. “hot 100” charts in July, 1976. At the time it was considered racy, as it’s clearly about having sex in the afternoon, but nobody would bat an eye at that today.

It’s #20 on a list I didn’t know existed: Billboard‘s “50 Sexiest Songs of All Time.” You could do worse than look at that list (spoiler: #1 is—ugh—”Physical” by Olivia Newton-John, but #5 and #6 are hotter).

Here’s the one-hit wonder, the Starland Vocal Band, doing their song live:

From Wikipedia:

The group began as ‘Fat City’, a husband/wife duo of Bill Danoff and Taffy Nivert. The band was also composed of Jon Carroll (keyboards and vocals) and Margot Chapman (vocals). Carroll and Chapman were also married after meeting as members of the group, but later divorced. Their son Ben Carroll is also a musician.

Why do I like the song? Not because of the sexual overtones, but the catchy tune and, especially, the close harmony at the very end (3:17 in this live version, 2:56 in the original recorded version). This is the kind of song you’d hear on the radio on a road trip with your squeeze and, after singing it, try to harmonize with the radio (and each other) at the end. I bet a lot of you of a certain age know all the words.

I’ll admit to one other schlocky song that’s a guilty pleasure (actually, I don’t think it’s schlocky, but others do): “Wildfire” by Michael Martin Murphey (a great live version here).

Now you have to put your guilty-pleasure songs in the comments.