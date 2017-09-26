To end this wretched and hot day, when I feel debilitated and uninspired, I’ll play a song that, I suspect, is a guilty pleasure for many of us. I refer, of course, to “Afternoon Delight” by the Starland Vocal Band, which topped the U.S. “hot 100” charts in July, 1976. At the time it was considered racy, as it’s clearly about having sex in the afternoon, but nobody would bat an eye at that today.
It’s #20 on a list I didn’t know existed: Billboard‘s “50 Sexiest Songs of All Time.” You could do worse than look at that list (spoiler: #1 is—ugh—”Physical” by Olivia Newton-John, but #5 and #6 are hotter).
Here’s the one-hit wonder, the Starland Vocal Band, doing their song live:
From Wikipedia:
The group began as ‘Fat City’, a husband/wife duo of Bill Danoff and Taffy Nivert. The band was also composed of Jon Carroll (keyboards and vocals) and Margot Chapman (vocals). Carroll and Chapman were also married after meeting as members of the group, but later divorced. Their son Ben Carroll is also a musician.
Why do I like the song? Not because of the sexual overtones, but the catchy tune and, especially, the close harmony at the very end (3:17 in this live version, 2:56 in the original recorded version). This is the kind of song you’d hear on the radio on a road trip with your squeeze and, after singing it, try to harmonize with the radio (and each other) at the end. I bet a lot of you of a certain age know all the words.
I’ll admit to one other schlocky song that’s a guilty pleasure (actually, I don’t think it’s schlocky, but others do): “Wildfire” by Michael Martin Murphey (a great live version here).
Now you have to put your guilty-pleasure songs in the comments.
Love it Jerry!
I was born in 63 and that tune was a vivid memory on the charts when I was young.
A while back I purchased that song and it’s one of those “man, this really WAS great” discoveries. As kitschy as it may be, it’s absurdly catchy and the melodies/harmonies are fantastic, and fairly complex for pop. Makes me yearn for a similar vocal mastery in today’s music.
My youngest son loves the song and often asks for it in the car.
The same goes for your other choice, Wildfire. Such a childhood memory and a tune that is still a pleasure.
That song was buried in my sub-subconscious. I enjoyed the recording, but I’d consider Starland Vocal Band to be the apotheosis of one-hit wonders.
Other nominations?
BTW,
The Wildfire video brought to mind something I’ve been puzzling over:
Why is it that Country Music seems to produce such reliably good singers?
I’ve noticed this over the years, at awards ceremonies, or on live performances on youtube, or just hearing country music live: the singers always seem at the very least competent if not excellent – good pitch, strong voice. It seems country performers have no problem singing live with the same quality and competence as their recordings.
Whereas in pop, or metal, or blues or anything else, the vocalists are so often exposed rather badly when it comes to live performances.
Rock the Boat – Hues Corporation.
ABBA. Pick one.
Forgive me.
I have never taken to that song. But Wildfire is a masterpiece, I think. A great treasure.
I’ll add that the real apotheosis of one-hit wonders is the Kingsmen, who did “Louie Louie”.
“What a Feeling” by Irene Cara. Also, in the one-hit-wonder category, “In The Year 2525” by Zager and Evans.
I’m with you, Jerry, on both Afternoon Delight and Wildfire. Though I like the first better. Like Vaal, I grew up with both.
I remember one day about 1975 or so when my friends, sister and I managed to get through to the local station’s request line and got them to play Wildfire 2 times in a row.
Not sure I consider any songs guilty pleasures anymore, but some other songs I like that are arguably cheesy, or just plain bad . . .
The Night Chicago Died (Paper Lace)
Kung Fu Fighting (Carl Douglas)
Funkytown (Lipps, Inc.)
Play That Funky Music (Wild Cherry)
You Sexy Thing (Hot Chocolate)
Dancing Queen (Abba)
I could go on but I’m about to pass out from excessive nostalgia.
There’s a hilarious incongruity between the lyrics and the band’s staid delivery, not to mention the women’s puritanical outfits.
I loved Karen Carpenter. My favorite Carpenters song is Superstar.
MMMBop – Hanson
Out of the Blue – Debbie Gibson
The Girl I Knew Somewhere – The Monkees
I have too many to list them all.