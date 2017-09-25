Trump vs. athletes’s knees

If you live in the U.S., you’ll know all about the football protests yesterday, when dozens of coaches and players either refused to appear for the traditional playing of the National Anthem or went down on one knee instead of standing erect. (You can read a comprehensive report in the New York Times.) This was a mass protest against Donald Trump’s hamhanded call to fire players who don’t “respect” the flag and the anthem. Well, the reaction was predictable: although owners can indeed fire those players, the original going down on the knee, started by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, constituted sincere demonstrations of speech against bigotry. It’s a crime that after Kaepernick didn’t renew his contract, no other team will touch him, as he’s a great player. But in the end Kaepernick’s protest has swelled, and has done so because Trump tried to demonize him and others who spoke out against bigotry. (This isn’t really “free speech” in the First Amendment sense since football teams are privately owned, and players don’t have a right to demonstrate on the field any way they want. But the owners, managers, and players, consider it “free speech” in the sense that such demonstrations shouldn’t be punished.)

Here’s one example of how Trump really can’t control himself:

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Although many football players are black and thus not fans of Trump, yesterday’s demonstrations included dozens of white players and coaches, all standing up for the right to not stand up. True, many fans were peeved by what they saw as a denigration of America, but really, what does America stand for except for the right to dissent? And many fans were supportive.

What we saw yesterday was not a bunch of academic liberals decrying Trump, but a bunch of athletes, engaged in one of America’s favorite sports, defying our President. I’m often wrong about politics, but I’ll say that this is a watershed moment in Trump’s continuing loss of credibility. When Walter Cronkite came out against the war, President Lyndon Johnson reportedly said, “If I’ve lost Cronkite, I’ve lost Middle America.” I’ll paraphrase those words by saying that “If Trump loses football, he’s lost Middle America.”