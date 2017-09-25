North Korea says that U.S. has declared war on their country

The Dance of the Loons proceeds as two leaders do the fandango, but if one of them slips there will be hell to pay. And so several sources, including the BBC, report this late-breaking news: North Korea says that the U.S. has declared war on it. To wit (my emphasis):
North Korea’s foreign minister has accused US President Donald Trump of declaring war on his country.
Ri Yong-ho told reporters in New York that North Korea reserved the right to shoot down US bombers.
This applied even when they were not in North Korean airspace, the minister added. The world “should clearly remember” it was the US that first declared war, Mr Ri said.
The two sides have been engaged in an increasingly angry war of words.
Despite weeks of tension, experts have played down the risk of direct conflict between the two.
After Mr Ri addressed the United Nations on Saturday, the US president responded by tweeting that Mr Ri and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “won’t be around much longer” if they continued their rhetoric.
I’m still not worried, simply because I don’t think Kim Jong-un is suicidal. And for Trump, who has less to lose than the entire Korean peninsula, I’m confident his military advisors would strongly advise him against a first strike as being a crazy move that would kill millions of people, mostly civilians, to no real purpose except to bring down the North Korean regime (while killing many of its people, inflicting China with a huge political problem, and wiping out Seoul). Still, one never knows. . . .
Though his advisors may, for the most part, know that a first attack would be insane, we do have the control over the nuclear arsenal in the small, delicate hands of someone whose favourite line is “your fired”….
I highly highly doubt the US will go to war against NK in the near future.
Of course nobody cares about the fate of the people of NK, but the existence of NK in its current form is incredibly convenient as it provides an excuse to pile up battle ships, aircraft carriers and missiles in the region and to encircle both Russia and China. Notice what the parallel developments that have been happening on the other side of the Eurasian landmass and you will notice a trend.
Merge NK with SK under the banner of the south, and that excuse is no longer there.
Some saber rattling from time to time is useful to provide further justification for military presence in the region.
If the US wanted NK gone, it would have eliminated it a very long time ago — the early 90s were a perfect opportunity to do that, for example.