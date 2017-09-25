My duck came back!!!

I was told that if the weather was unseasonably warm for a few days, there was a chance that my beloved mallard hen Honey would return to our pond. And, sure enough, it’s been over 90°F for four days in a row. Every day since I’ve been back, regardless of the temperature, I’ve gone out to the pond and whistled for her, all to no avail. I have to admit that I was a bit relieved when she didn’t come, as I was hoping she’d fly south. But I’m told that some mallards overwinter in this area (although in larger bodies of water that don’t freeze), and that she might come back for a visit.
But yesterday afternoon, on my way home, I walked by the pond and whistled again. And, lo and behold, Honey swam out of the reeds, paddling towards me rapidly. I could tell it was her because of her immediate response to my whistle and by the identifying marks on her bill. (These are iPhone photos, so the quality isn’t great.)
Naturally, I had to go back to my lab and break open my saved bag of mealworms, and she got a fine treat.
Honey nomming mealworms:
I’ll see if she’s here today, and will feed her if she is. Then I’ll have to go to the store to buy frozen corn.
Truth be told, I do love this duck, but I don’t want her to hang around when the weather gets cold. She’s still a bit skittish, as if she went feral after her ducklings fledged (she used to eat out of my hand), and my delight at seeing her is tempered with typical Jewish tsouris about her fate.
Oh, duck experts: how do mallards manage to find their way back to a small pond like this when they’re far away?
Hooray!
Great news!
I hope this doesn’t become a Dangerous Attraction scenario.
Billy Holiday singing “Lover, Come Back to Me”:
Oh man, oh man! Look at that line up: Billie’s accompanied by Joe Newman (tp), Paul Quinichette (ts), Oscar Peterson (p), Freddy Green (g), Ray Brown (b), and Gus Johnson (d). Recorded July 27, 1952. (Clef Records)
I think you may have what we call a local duck. No expert mind you, but we had lots of Canadians who will spend all spring summer and fall at the lake. Only when things freeze over do they leave and go far enough south to find water. If they were born of another local they will be local. They do not know how to migrate.
This is like a soap opera: repetitive plotlines where characters disappear, supposedly forever, only to return; a couple dramatically splitting with no possibility for reconciliation…until they reconcile, of course.
Next, Honey will come down with amnesia, but then five months later will regain her memory, only to realize that Jerry had been seeing other ducks all along. Then Honey will poison Jerry so it looks like suicide, knowing that Jerry’s father has a fortune from the oil wells he found on the Texas properties he bought back in the 1940’s, and the father has been close to death for years now due to a rare and incurable disease. But before Honey can get the inheritance, Jerry’s father makes a miraculous recovery, and it turns out he had hired a private investigator months before and known everything Honey was up to since she killed Jerry (Jerry’s father knew it was suspicious, as his son never liked split pea soup, which is what Honey told the investigators she had been feeding Jerry before he died). So Honey goes on the run to Argentina with her Latin love Enrique Quarazon, but in Panama, Enrique’s secret criminal past catches up to him, and he is pulled into the life of crime he tried to leave so long ago, putting both him and Honey in danger.
Stay tuned for what will happen next week on the longest-running daytime soap, The Heart Never Knows.
Oh man, I could seriously do this for hours.
You have ‘Duck-Charm’ Jerry. As much as they may want to stay away, they can’t help themselves and in the end they always come back to you. I have the same relationship with fleas.
Perhaps during her absences she has scouted and found a larger lake in the area to overwinter.
Well, Lake Michigan is very close.