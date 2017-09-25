Monday: Hili dialogue

SORRY: This is out of order! I didn’t sleep very well last night, and forgot to schedule this.

Well, it’s Monday again, September 25, 2017, and classes begin today at the University of Chicago. Today’s food holiday doesn’t celebrate the food but its purveyors: it’s National Food Service Workers Day (roughly a quarter of Americans have worked in food service; have you?).

On a side note, have you been watching the new PBS documentary by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, “The Vietnam War”? I am making an exception of my “almost no t.v.” rule to watch this, and it’s a fantastic documentary, weaving together deftly the military actions in Asia with antiwar ferment stateside, as well as the history of the conflict and recordings by people like LBJ and many soldiers who participated. The series is 18 hours long, and you’ll learn a lot. 50,000 Americans died in that losing cause along with over a million Vietnamese, many of the civilians. Nothing was accomplished. What’s new to me is the sheer bloodiness of the conflict: an aspect of the war hidden from Americans at the time by the government and the media. Parts are quite gruesome.

1066 was a rough year for England. Beside the Normans, the Brits took on the Vikings, defeating them on this day at The Battle of Stamford Bridge. On this day in 1513, the Spanish explorer Vasco Núñez de Balboa “reached what would become known as the Pacific Ocean.” That’s what Wikipedia says, but on that day Balboa only saw the Pacific from a mountain peak after crossing the Isthmus of Panama. He didn’t get to the ocean for four more days. On this day in 1789, the U.S. Congress passed twelve amendments to the Constitution, including the ten known as the Bill of Rights, which had the famous First Amendment (freedom of religion, assembly, and speech), and the infamous Second (possession of guns to permit formation of well regulated militias). Finally, on this day in 1957, with the help of U.S. Army troops ordered out by President Eisenhower, Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas was integrated. Here’s a short video showing the “Little Rock Nine” (the six black women and three black men who broke the barriers). It shows how far we’ve come:

Notables born on this day include Fletcher Christian (1764), Thomas Hunt Morgan (1866; my academic great-grandfather: advisor to the advisor of my advisor), William Faulkner (1897), Mark Rothko (1903), Barbara Walters (1929), Shel Silverstein (1930), Glenn Gould (1932) and Catherine Zeta-J0nes (1969; shares birthday with her husband Michael Douglas, born in 1945). Here’s a Rothko—”Woman and Cat” (1933):

Those who died on this day include Ring Lardner (1933), Emily Post (1960), Hugo Black (1971), Billy Carter (1988; remember “Billy Beer”?), Edward Said and George Plimpton (both 2003), Andy Williams (2012) and Arnold Palmer (last year). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the drainpipe was broken by a vine, as it is yearly, and Hili calls attention to it. It’s now been fixed:

Hili: You have to fix this drain pipe. A: Yes, I’m afraid I have to.

Hili: Musisz naprawić tę rynnę.

Ja: Też się tego obawiam.

Here are two tw**ts stolen from Heather Hastie’s daily compendium:

Laziest cat ever pic.twitter.com/ROzjOU5AIp — World and Science (@WorldAndScience) September 25, 2017

And one found by Matthew Cobb. Be sure to turn the sound up to hear the fearsome roars!

Lion cub napoleon shows off his mighty roar 😻 pic.twitter.com/pBq4rnRjE1 — Baby Animals (@BabyAnimalPics) August 14, 2015

Finally, Grania sends in two pictures with a note: “Here is a photo series you have seen before but you cannot see it too often. FISHING EXPEDITION”:

Explanatory notes:

I waited two years to try to capture this behaviour which is only possible when the Savute Channel starts to recede leaving the catfish stranded in the isolated pools of water. It wasn’t until August in the second year that I was there when the conditions were right and after many days waiting, I was finally rewarded with this female leopard jumping into the muddy pool with remarkable success. There are three related leopards in the area that are known to fish although tney rarely try it in daylight. Not only is the behaviour remarkable, it has been learnt by the oldest female in the last 5 years as before that the channel had not flowed for 30 years. She has then taught it to two separate litters of offspring.