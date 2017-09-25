Is Steve Bannon crazy like a fox?

To James Kirchick, a liberal who intensely dislikes Trump, the answer to the title question is “Yes!”. Kirchick’s new piece in the Spectator, “The ominous political genius of Steve Bannon,” shows a man who, as a big force in Trump’s political campaign and later as Chief White House Strategist, explicitly used the Left’s identity politics against them, making this famous statement in an interview with Steve Kuttner in The American Prospect

‘”The Democrats, the longer they talk about identity politics, I got ‘em’. I want them to talk about racism every day. If the left is focused on race and identity, and we go with economic nationalism, we can crush the Democrats.”

Well, Trump didn’t crush the Democrats with votes, though he did psychologically, but he did better than he had any right to, and better than any of us suspected (I lost $500 betting against Trump).

Kirchick thinks that, before he left the White House, Bannon threw in his lot with three issues that enranged Leftists but played well with everyone else:

Throughout his short, eight-month tenure at the White House, Bannon – who has been described as a ‘Leninist’ – committed himself to effectuating this dialectic. His influence can be seen in three policy battles he helped instigate, all aimed at forcing Trump’s political adversaries and the media (dubbed ‘the opposition party’ by Bannon) onto political terrain where the right traditionally has a home field advantage: the so-called ‘Muslim travel ban’, the hastily-announced prohibition on transgender military service, and the just-erupted fight over statues and historical memory. In each case, Bannon nudged Democrats and liberals into adopting positions that, while fashionable with their activist base and media elite, are either unpopular or considered irrelevant to a wide majority of the American people. And by repeatedly taking his bait, the American left is allowing Bannon to define them.

With respect to the travel ban, polls are said to show that Americans are overwhelmingly in favor of it (60% pro, 28% against), and the liberal outrage following the ban just heartened the Right. While most Americans support the presence of transgender people in the military, they don’t see this as a crucial issue. And as for the Confederate monuments, Kirchick says the issue also outraged the Left despite most Americans not supporting their removal:

As with the travel and transgender bans, the response from the ‘resistance’ was Pavlovian. Over the past two weeks, mobs have taken down Confederate statues, graffiti was sprayed on the Lincoln Memorial, a Lincoln bust was defaced in Chicago, a Democratic CNN analyst demanded that monuments to Washington and Jefferson be demolished (which would mean the destruction of two of Washington, D.C.’s most iconic attractions, if not the renaming of the national capital itself), and Democratic congressional leaders wrote bills mandating the removal of Confederate statues from the Capitol building. All this occurs against the backdrop of a poll reporting 62 percent of Americans want Confederate statues to remain in place, a finding that includes 44 percent of Democrats and, most surprisingly, a plurality of African-Americans.

Kirchick’s conclusion is that the Left’s increasing divisiveness and identity politics is making it look more radical, playing into the hands of middle Americans, and that the Democratic Party is ” increasingly becoming hostage to its activist, progressive, identity politics-driven base, which obsesses over issues not relevant to the vast majority of the American people but that play well on Twitter and MSNBC.” Like me, Kirchick was against Bannon’s policies, but there’s a lot of sense in his conclusions:

For what it’s worth, I disagree with Bannon and Trump on the travel ban, the transgender ban, and the removal of Confederate icons. But I’m not the sort of person Democrats need to win future elections. Bannon is a master storyteller and creator of narratives, skills he honed making political documentaries and sharpened in more lurid form at Breitbart. The grand narrative he’s spent the last several years shaping is one in which the Democrats gradually become the caricature villain of a Breitbart comments section: the party of Colin Kaepernick and Melissa Click and the screaming girl at Yale and the people defacing the Lincoln Memorial and the pundits who equivocate over condemning Antifa and the transgender YouTube activist who insists that ‘some women have penises’. Democrats shouldn’t fall into his trap.

After all, who wants America to wind up looking like the campus of Evergreen State University? And that’s what happens when Leftists go crazy over “moral purity” issues. Somehow we have to dial down this craziness without losing our principles, and stop casting our opponents (and even fellow Leftists) as morally tainted. Perhaps Bannon’s departure will short-circuit a strategy that worked better than any of us expected, despite Trump’s low approval rating, but Trump has other advisors, and in many ways he’s like Bannon.

To see one strategy for the Left (suggested by an anti-Trump conservative), read Bret Stephens’s new piece in the New York Times, “The dying art of disagreement.”

