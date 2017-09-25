Dumbest activist ever: Linda Sarsour

Yes, this is a genuine tweet on Muslim activist Linda Sarsour‘s feed, but in case she takes it down—and really, she should have already—I’ve also provided a screenshot.

Rumor has it Sarsour wants to run for office, perhaps even winding up in Congress. Right now, though, she’s even more ignorant than Trump (I almost wrote “Turnip!) Now what point do you suppose Sarsour is trying to make here? My guess is that she’s trying to denigrate Trump by saying that the North Koreans he hates really do like their country, as they’re not trying to immigrate to the U.S.

Oh and “smh” means “shaking my head.”

You would think North Koreans are lining up in the droves to come to the US but THEY ARE NOT. Smh. 🤦🏻‍♀️ #NoMuslimBanEver — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) September 25, 2017

The proper response to her tweet, of course, is “THEY CAN’T!”

Below is the screenshot for when she comes to her senses and deep-sixes the tweet above.