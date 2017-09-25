Dumbest activist ever: Linda Sarsour

Yes, this is a genuine tweet on Muslim activist Linda Sarsour‘s feed, but in case she takes it down—and really, she should have already—I’ve also provided a screenshot.
Rumor has it Sarsour wants to run for office, perhaps even winding up in Congress. Right now, though, she’s even more ignorant than Trump (I almost wrote “Turnip!) Now what point do you suppose Sarsour is trying to make here? My guess is that she’s trying to denigrate Trump by saying that the North Koreans he hates really do like their country, as they’re not trying to immigrate to the U.S.
Oh and “smh” means “shaking my head.”
The proper response to her tweet, of course, is “THEY CAN’T!”
Below is the screenshot for when she comes to her senses and deep-sixes the tweet above.
Why is she conflating North Korea and the Muslim ban?
Because Trump is adding North Korea to it, in an attempt to make it seem like it’s not really a Muslim ban, even though the addition of North Korea will have zero effect, precisely because North Koreans really can’t come here currently even if they wanted to.
Because for people like her, words are about creating a feeling, not about having a clear meaning. It’s very much like the post at Sensuous Curmudgeon this morning, wherein we see David Klinghoffer at the DI throwing around the words communism and Darwinism just for their affective connotations.
I took it as there’s never been a muslim ban in NK. Of course, there are no muslims, and no religion, beyond the existing thanatocracy (to borrow Hitchens’ word for it).
Sarsour became famous only because the Democratic Party thinks that hijabs are a cultural symbol of “religious freedom” instead of a symbol of religious oppression. Sarsour herself acknowledged that before she put on her hijab nobody care about her.
She’s a Salafi-friendly promoter of muslim identity politics and a massive attention whore.
She’s not too different from Trump, actually. Just substitute muslim identity politics with white evangelical/Southern identity politics and a hjiab with a MAGA hat and you get Trump’s 2016 campaign.
“The Democratic Party thinks that hijabs are a cultural symbol of “religious freedom.”
Wow, that’s quite an over-reaching generalization, despite what you may have heard (or not heard) in congressional hearings.
Some parts of the Democratic Party do. #NotAllDemocrats. Better?
Eight hundred and forty five “likes”??
twitter is meant for soundbites that get likes without thought but even here it’s quite ridiculous lol.
I think it has to do with a growing hatred (mostly self-hatred) for America. Perhaps an extreme example but I was talking to the communist club on my campus a week ago and they were unironically pro-north korea.
I saw that tweet this morning as well. So exceptionally ridiculous, I though her Twitter was hacked.
Unfortunately, this actually seems to be a common sentiment of the far, far left: the DPRK isn’t really bad, it’s just propaganda coming from (I guess) the US and South Korea.
I mean, pick up a book or watch a news report. There are so many good examples on what life is like there.
ah saw your comment too late but this is literally what the communist club at my university believes. We engaged in discussion for about 2 hours (mostly NOT on communism but their related beliefs) and although I was willing to extend the benefit of the doubt for his cited stats of X and Y he was incapable of accepting I might possibly be right about anything. He even accepted a nearby person’s insertion that a male birth control pill existed before the female birth control pill (I asked for clarification and they did mean publicly available for use and effective) and when I came back the next day with a simple correction (this was trivially easy to fact check) he dismissed me with “I don’t believe that and don’t want to continue the conversation”. They live in some kind of bubble immune to counter-points or intellectual honesty.
President Turnip is pretty good. I’ll use that from now on.
Well of course they aren’t lining up in droves – lines are orderly, droves are not – its’ a contradiction in terms.
