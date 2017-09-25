A beetle with remarkable eyes

Here’s tw**t found by Matthew Cobb:

Check out this Behemoth beetle for the #BugOff @JoeWilliamson93 & @DrRossPiper its eyes go round 360 degrees! 25c for scale #Panama pic.twitter.com/qV06wZXYFz — Dan Nicholson (@DanJNicholson) September 24, 2017

Now I’m not sure exactly what a “behemoth beetle” is except a “big beetle” (I can’t find the group), but never mind. Here are its eyes, which don’t go 360 degrees around, but pretty far:





This means that the beetle can see above its head and below it, in other words nearly a complete fisheye view of the world around its head. What it can’t see is a comprehensive and similar view from its head to its tail vertically or horizontally: the median and dorsal planes shown here.

Such an arrangement of the eyes, which is surely a result of natural selection, means that this species has to pay particular attention to what is above and below its head. Any guesses what’s going on? (Don’t ask me, I just work here.)