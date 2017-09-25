A beetle with remarkable eyes

Here’s  tw**t found by Matthew Cobb:

Now I’m not sure exactly what a “behemoth beetle” is except a “big beetle” (I can’t find the group), but never mind. Here are its eyes, which don’t go 360 degrees around, but pretty far:


This means that the beetle can see above its head and below it, in other words nearly a complete fisheye view of the world around its head. What it can’t see is a comprehensive and similar view from its head to its tail vertically or horizontally: the median and dorsal planes shown here.

Such an arrangement of the eyes, which is surely a result of natural selection, means that this species has to pay particular attention to what is above and below its head.  Any guesses what’s going on? (Don’t ask me, I just work here.)

3 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted September 25, 2017 at 2:12 pm | Permalink

    Could it be a case like the flounder, where the eyes have only recently started going around?

    So with this beetle, the eyes are in the process of moving somewhere or expanding…

    Reply
    • ThyroidPlanet
      Posted September 25, 2017 at 2:14 pm | Permalink

      … or maybe it appears an invagination is leading to four total eye assemblies…

      Reply
  2. Randy schenck
    Posted September 25, 2017 at 2:33 pm | Permalink

    From above the enemy are birds. From below is where the food is. I might run from this thing.

    Reply

