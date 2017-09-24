Matthew and I were discussing food this morning, and he wrote me that he’d eaten all kinds of weird stuff:

Never eaten squirrel, but have eaten rabbit (obviously [JAC: he lived in France]), boar, deer, brains, hedgehog (in Africa), frogs, snails – probably much like you (except the hedgehog maybe). Oh, and “Casu mazu”: cheese containing live maggots.

He then said this: “There’s a post for you – ask readers what’s the weirdest thing they’ve ever eaten.”

Well, I have also had rabbit, boar, deer, frogs, snails, and grasshoppers, but never hedgehogs or brains, much less cheese with maggots. But the weirdest thing I’ve ever eaten was fruit flies.

I’m not talking about the occasional fly that I ingested while working with them (they fly into your mouth, and it’s not rare), but a MESS OF FLIES. In graduate school I lost a bet—I can’t remember what it was about—and as a result I had to eat a bunch of flies. I decided to sauté them in butter to help get them down. I took a bottle of flies, anesthetized them, and then dumped them into a small frying pan into which I’d melted a bunch of butter. I then sauteed them over the lab fly-food burner (there were enough to fill about half the pan), and ate several spoonfuls of them. As I recall, when someone asked me how they tasted, I said “Like shrimp, only crunchier.”

That’s my story. What’s yours–what’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten?