Matthew and I were discussing food this morning, and he wrote me that he’d eaten all kinds of weird stuff:
Never eaten squirrel, but have eaten rabbit (obviously [JAC: he lived in France]), boar, deer, brains, hedgehog (in Africa), frogs, snails – probably much like you (except the hedgehog maybe). Oh, and “Casu mazu”: cheese containing live maggots.
He then said this: “There’s a post for you – ask readers what’s the weirdest thing they’ve ever eaten.”
Well, I have also had rabbit, boar, deer, frogs, snails, and grasshoppers, but never hedgehogs or brains, much less cheese with maggots. But the weirdest thing I’ve ever eaten was fruit flies.
I’m not talking about the occasional fly that I ingested while working with them (they fly into your mouth, and it’s not rare), but a MESS OF FLIES. In graduate school I lost a bet—I can’t remember what it was about—and as a result I had to eat a bunch of flies. I decided to sauté them in butter to help get them down. I took a bottle of flies, anesthetized them, and then dumped them into a small frying pan into which I’d melted a bunch of butter. I then sauteed them over the lab fly-food burner (there were enough to fill about half the pan), and ate several spoonfuls of them. As I recall, when someone asked me how they tasted, I said “Like shrimp, only crunchier.”
That’s my story. What’s yours–what’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten?
Some years ago, I was in Randburg, just outside Jo’burg when I was taken to a local restaurant. There I tried elephant. Not to put too fine a point on it: it was vile. Grey and rubbery.
(PS: the elephant was from a legal cull.)
In a former life I was a survival instructor in the USAF (before my discharge as a conscientious objector) so have eaten many weird things. But the weirdest is probably rabbit eyeballs.
I had hippopotamus steaks when I was a young person in East Africa.
Eating a chicken’s egg is pretty weird when you think about it. Drinking cow secretions and their fermented variations is equally weird.
The body of Christ (I’m an ex-Catholic).
I’m not very adventurous when it comes to food but I have eaten cow tongue. It felt like I was French Kissing my food.
I had squirrel as a kid and I had some kangaroo in Australia. I think that cheese is a weird thing to eat though if you think about it.
I’ve eaten cow tongue as well as hen I was a kid but I don’t think that was too weird back then.
too bad that we cannot remember what we ate as babies, toddlers….
I’ve never eaten hedgehog, but have had the other things listed. I had brains in hospital in southern France once in the early 80s, we had a motorcycle accident and they had just given my girlfriend at the time an EEG, when brains turned up for lunch (a complete ovine brain on a plate with a tomato-based sauce as I recall), she was not totally impressed – neither was I really, didn’t like the flavor or texture.
Crickets, mealworms (no drosophila though). Cricket tacos are pretty good, nutty with a lot of crunchy legs. Rattlesnake and alligator. Most of the common marine mollusks. Elk, never eaten moose though. Most internal organs of most common farm animals. But really I’m not sure any of this is that odd/unusual. I did have minke whale once, in Norway at a conference dinner. It just turned up, not something I would have ordered. It was actually surprisingly good, when I got past my disapproval of what it was (which was not going to bring it back to life). It was very tender and tasted more like rich beef than anything else, I had rather expected a fishy flavor.
A soft-shelled crab “specialty” that someone insisted that I try when I lived in Maryland. The crab was slightly crunchy, and essentially like a giant cockroach sandwich, perhaps because it was towards the end of the season for such things. Or maybe it’s always like that … I don’t know, because I’ve never eaten another soft-shelled crab.
I guess the most unusual thing I’ve eaten were horse testicles slow cooked in saffron stock… those were delicious btw, and I can only recommend them.
I’m in general a huge fan of offal cuisine and have tried and liked pretty much everything, from brains over tongues to hearts and spleens. I’m European though and a lot of that is pretty standard here.
I’ve never tried insects and have no intention to. It’s the only thing I can’t bring myself to put in my mouth. I know it’s irrational but the thought alone makes me want to throw up.
Not sure if these would be considered weird, but I’ve eaten all sorts of things: squirrel, frog, crickets, tarantula, shark in addition to game like moose, wild rabbit, bear. I’ll try anything! So much of what we consider food is cultural.
Oh! And camel, delicious BTW, and balut which is much better than you’d expect.