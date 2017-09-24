Today we have a lovely selection of photos today from reader Colin Franks (photo page here, Facebook page here, and Instagram page here).
Common Loon (Gavia immer):
Common Goldeneye (Bucephala clangula):
American Kestrel (Falco sparverius):
Bushtit (Psaltriparus minimus):
Hooded Merganser (Lophodytes cucullatus):
Varied Thrush (Ixoreus naevius):
Mallard (Anas platyrhynchos):
Black Turnstone (Arenaria melanocephala):
Rufous Hummingbird (Selasphorus rufus):
Baby Canada Goose (Branta Canadensis):
Those are beautiful!
Perhaps Jerry can comment on why Mallards feet are so orange?
Superb!
Beautiful pictures! The loon family is adorable. I saw a scene like this (from farther away) a few years ago when we vacationed at a cabin by a lake.