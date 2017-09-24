Readers’ wildlife photos

Today we have a lovely selection of photos today from reader Colin Franks (photo page here, Facebook page here, and Instagram page here).

Common Loon (Gavia immer):

Common Goldeneye (Bucephala clangula):

American Kestrel (Falco sparverius):

Bushtit (Psaltriparus minimus):

Hooded Merganser (Lophodytes cucullatus):

Varied Thrush (Ixoreus naevius):

Mallard (Anas platyrhynchos):

Black Turnstone (Arenaria melanocephala):

Rufous Hummingbird (Selasphorus rufus):

Baby Canada Goose (Branta Canadensis):

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on September 24, 2017 at 7:30 am and filed under birds, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

3 Comments

  1. ok2av8
    Posted September 24, 2017 at 7:47 am | Permalink

    Those are beautiful!

    Perhaps Jerry can comment on why Mallards feet are so orange?

    Reply
  2. Nicolas Perrault
    Posted September 24, 2017 at 7:51 am | Permalink

    Superb!

    Reply
  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted September 24, 2017 at 7:58 am | Permalink

    Beautiful pictures! The loon family is adorable. I saw a scene like this (from farther away) a few years ago when we vacationed at a cabin by a lake.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: