Maajid Nawaz takes apart a hijabi who claims she’s a feminist

Have a listen to Maajid Nawaz, on his radio show, dismembering a woman who calls in saying that she’s a feminist and wears a hijab. He bores in on her with a bunch of questions involving what God wants, what’s the punishment if you disobey God, is wearing the hijab a “choice,” and whether an imam’s words are the same as God’s words. Having not thought at all about this stuff, the woman can answer only, “That’s the way the religion is.”
Nawaz claims he’s a Muslim, but I wonder whether he goes to mosque, and what parts of Islamic doctrine does he accept. Does he go to the mosque? Does he think that Allah dictated the Qur’an to Muhammad through the archangel Gabriel? Does he believe that Muhammad made his “night flight” on the winged horse Buraq? I’d love to ask him these questions. Sometimes I think he’s at best an agnostic, but can’t say he’s an apostate because of what would happen to him if he did. Regardless, this is one smart guy who is surely a force for the necessary modernization of Islam. And it’s a damn crime that the Southern Poverty Law Center labeled him an “anti-Muslim extremist.”
I think Maajid Nawaz claims to be Muslim for two reasons. First is the strategical aspect. When someone like this woman tells him “I’m a Muslim” as a way of asserting (unwarranted) authority in all things Islam, he wants to be able to say, yeah, so am I. The second is, he really is a Muslim, a secular, or perhaps cultural one. I doubt he believes in any of the supernatural claims that Islam makes, and his morality and ethics clearly are Western and liberal. e said himself that he doesn’t practice the faith (iirc). But he grew up in the religion, in an Islamic environment, he learned and knows much about the faith and I’m sure a lot about his view of himself and a lot about his character are still informed by that. Richard Dawkins recently called himself a secular Christian. I have no problem with that and neither do I think it’s wrong for Maajid to call himself a Muslim if he means it in that sense.
I don’t know about the Qur’an … but in the Christian tradition, I don’t believe Gabriel is an Archangel?
