Kottke’s “Eight Miles High”

Most of us older folks know the Byrds’ 1966 version of “Eight Miles High,” an archetyal and superb psychedelic song written by Gene Clark, Mim McGuinn, and David Crosby. But here’s Leo Kottke’s great cover, played on a twelve-string guitar. He’s clearly quite young in this video (he was born in 1945), but already a stunning musician. Although some people say his voice sounds like “geese farts on a muggy day,” I really like it. And I love this version:

Kottke is the rightful heir of my musical hero John Fahey, but Kottke was able to achieve the commercial success that always eluded Fahey—due partly to his fondness for drink. In terms of musical genius, I’d put Fahey above Kottke, but it’s largely apples and oranges.

For another treat, listen to Kottke’s version of Duane Allman’s “Little Martha.”

  1. John Danley
    Most people still think Leo Kottke is a Jewish holiday.

  2. Stephen Barnard
    “Although some people say his voice sounds like “geese farts on a muggy day,”

    According to Wikipedia, this is what Kottke said about his own voice.

