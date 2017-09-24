Doubts cast on recent survey of college students’ attitudes toward free speech

Four days ago I wrote about the results of a poll of American college students’ attitudes towards free speech. That poll was conducted by UCLA professor and Brookings senior fellow John Villasenor, and was supported by the Charles Koch Foundation. The results were scary, with 44% of all students thinking that hate speech is not protected by the First Amendment, 51% of students finding it acceptable to shout over a speaker to squelch their presentation, and 19% of students saying that it was okay to use violence to disrupt a speaker whose words were “offensive and hurtful.”

I now feel obliged to report that, according to a piece in Friday’s Guardian, the results of this poll have been heavily questioned by some experts. Since the poll’s methods hadn’t been published at the time (the author felt it important to release the data before they were peer reviewed), there may be some serious problems. As the Guardian notes,

The way the survey results have been presented are “malpractice” and “junk science” and “it should never have appeared in the press”, according to Cliff Zukin, a former president of the American Association of Public Opinion Polling, which sets ethical and transparency standards for polling. John Villasenor, a professor of electrical engineering at the University of California Los Angeles, defended his survey as an important window into what he had called a troubling atmosphere on American campuses in which “freedom of expression is deeply imperiled”. Villasenor, a cybersecurity expert, said this was the first public opinion survey he had conducted. However, his survey was not administered to a randomly selected group of college students nationwide, what statisticians call a “probability sample”. Instead, it was given to an opt-in online panel of people who identified as current college students. “If it’s not a probability sample, it’s not a sample of anyone, it’s just 1,500 college students who happen to respond,” Zukin said, calling it “junk science”. “It’s an interesting piece of data,” Michael Traugott, a polling expert at the University of Michigan’s Center for Political Studies, said. “Whether it represents the proportion of all college students who believe this is unknown.” . . . [Villasenor] secured funding from the conservative Charles Koch Foundation to survey students this August about their views on free speech. Rather than write an academic paper, he posted some of his results online this week, arguing that given “the timeliness of the topic, I believe it is important to get some of the key results out into the public sphere immediately”. . . . Villasenor’s results had gone through no peer review process. The methodology section of his online post was vague, prompting several polling experts to question how reliable the survey’s conclusions might be. Villasenor wrote in an email that he was reluctant to give a yes or no “sound bite” answer to the question of whether the students he surveyed were nationally representative of college students or not. By some measures, Villasenor wrote, the 1,500 respondents to his survey had seemed to reflect the rough demographic makeup of American college students. By others, they might not. Villasenor had calculated a margin of error for his survey results and included it in the public writeup of his report, even though the sample of students he had surveyed was not random. Public polling experts said this was inappropriate and a basic error. Zukin called it “very misleading” and “malpractice”. By including a margin of error, the author appears to be “trying to overstate the quality of his survey”, said Chris Jackson, the vice-president of Ipsos Public Affairs, a public opinion firm. Timothy Johnson, the current president of the American Association for Public Opinion Research, called it “really not appropriate”.

Jackson also notes that asking this question right after the Charlottesville marches and killing might have conditioned students to be more disapproving of offensive speech than normal.

The lack of a random sample is indeed disturbing (I may be guilty of not catching that), and we’ll see if this thing gets published. My guess is still that students will still be shown to be remarkably ignorant of the First Amendment, and likely to take a more punitive attitude toward “hate speech” than mandated by U.S. courts, but we’ll see.