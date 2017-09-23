Saturday: Hili dialogue

Good morning: in the U.S. it’s Saturday, September 23, 2017, and it’s going to be hot again in Chicago, with a high of 88° F (31° C). And we’re predicted to be sweltering until Tuesday. It’s the hottest early fall I remember, and every day we’re setting records. I hate to think about global warming. . . .

It’s National Pancake Day, but I’ve already had my breakfast: a buttered baguette and a large latte: a French-style déjuner. Today is the day the world is supposed to end as the “hidden planet” Nibiru crashes into Earth and then the trumpets blown and weird beasts occur. I’m betting a thousand dollars it won’t happen (any takers?), but you’d be foolish to bet against me because you couldn’t collect if you won. It’s also the Feast Day of Padre Pio, the man with the fake stigmata. I doubt seriously whether you can have Stigmata by Munchausen’s, and strongly suspect he made the wounds himself. Anyway, here’s a picture of the Padre with his “stigmata”:

Today’s Google Doodle (click on link to see) celebrates the 100th birthday of Asima Chatterjee, an Indian organic chemist. Working most of her life out of the University of Calcutta (she died in 2006), her major work was on the organic chemistry of alkaloids and the isolation of useful compounds from plants.

On this day in 1642, Harvard University had its first commencement—a weird time of the year for graduation (the University was founded in 1636). On September 23, 1806, Lewis and Clark returned to St. Louis after their famous expedition to the American Northwest. In 1962, the Lincoln Center for the performing arts opened in New York City, and in 1980 Bob Marley played his last concert, in Pittsburgh. Already ill from metastasized melanoma (he had collapsed two days before), he lived for another few months before dying on May 11, 1981. His life might have been saved had he let the doctors amputate his toe, where the lesion occurred, but he feared it would hamper his movement. Instead, it ended his life. Finally, exactly 15 years ago, the first public version of the web browser Mozilla Firefox (“Phoenix 0.1”) was released.

Notables born on this day include the Roman Emperor Augustis (63 BC), Kublai Khan (1215), Walter Lippmann (1889), Louise Nevelson (1899), Mickey Rooney (1920), Ray Charles (1930), George Jackson (1941), Bruce Springsteen (1949; same year as me!), Jim Morrison (1952), and Sean Spicer (1971). Those who died on this day include Wilkie Collins (1889), Sigmund Fraud Freud (1939), Padre Pio (1968), Pablo Neruda (1973), Bob Fosse (1987), and Irv DeVore (2014).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Cyrus have a sleepy debate about free will. In fact, Hili’s being crushed was determined in advance; there was no alternative:

Hili: I’m crushed. Cyrus: But you have freedom of movement and choice.

In Polish:

Hili: Jestem przygnieciona.

Cyrus: Ale masz nadal swobodę ruchu i wolność wyboru.

And once again I’ve stolen two cat tw**ts from Heather Hastie:

