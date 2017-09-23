We have a new contributor today, so put your hands together and welcome aboard reader Bill Turner, who sends some photos from Oz.
We recently corresponded about the Talkeetna Airport cat and I promised to send you some wildlife photos. The attached are not the ones I intended (I have thousands from trips to the Galapagos, Africa, Alaska etc). However, I am sojourning in the centre of Australia so offer some very recent photos for your collection.The first two are, respectively, of a male and female zebra finch (Taeniopygia guttata), a species I have seen many times in captivity, but this is the first time I have seen them in the wild. As they live in a desert region, they congregate around ready water sources, in this case, water tanks used to reprovision hikers at Kata Tjuṯa (better known as the Olgas), in the Kata Tjuṯa-Uluru National Park.
The second series of photos were taken in the shadows of Uluru (formerly Ayers Rock). It shows very interesting behaviour. A pied butcherbird (Cracticus nigrogularis) flew onto a branch with a Gould’s Wattled Bat (Chalinolobus gouldii) in its beak.
The butcherbird then lodged the bat in a ‘v’ formed by two twigs and then proceeded to use that as a brace to strip the flesh off the bat. I believe that this behaviour is what gives the bird its name – butcherbird – as it uses the branch as a butcher’s hook.
In the first photo, you can see the bird stripping away the skin from a wing. In the second, you can see the now denuded wing. I add a third with prey and predator, for good luck.