Bret Weinstein on the problems of the Left

As of yesterday, Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying are no longer biology professors at The People’s Republic of Evergreen State College, and it’s the college’s loss (check Bret’s and Heather’s teaching ratings, which are at the top of the scale). As far as I know, they haven’t yet found new jobs (and some school better scoop them up pronto), but Bret isn’t remaining silent about the kind of treatment either he received at TESC or that’s spreading across U.S. campuses. Heres a series of his tw**ts from yesterday. The key prescription is the penultimate one: the left “must abandon its snap judgments, litmus tests, and presumption of guilty by association.”

