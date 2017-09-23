Bret Weinstein on the problems of the Left

As of yesterday, Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying are no longer biology professors at The People’s Republic of Evergreen State College, and it’s the college’s loss (check Bret’s and Heather’s teaching ratings, which are at the top of the scale). As far as I know, they haven’t yet found new jobs (and some school better scoop them up pronto), but Bret isn’t remaining silent about the kind of treatment either he received at TESC or that’s spreading across U.S. campuses. Heres a series of his tw**ts from yesterday. The key prescription is the penultimate one: the left “must abandon its snap judgments, litmus tests, and presumption of guilty by association.”
Advising the left to give up these tools seems as futile as advising Islam to give up radicalism. If you can’t devise a plan of action to make that happen, the advice seems useless.
What this left has done is very similar to what took place on the right. As he said, liberals so terrorized by an association with something to the right. The radical right now seems to be the Bannon right and is attempting to eat up the main stream republicans, if that is what they are now called. Mich and Ryan are the enemy and Trump must decide if he is with Bannon. So who will the progressive left get for their leader. We know who is destroying the republican party but who will destroy what is left of the democrats?