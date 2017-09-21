Thursday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning: it’s Wednesday, September 21, 2017, considered the official start of Fall in the Northern Hemisphere (it starts in Chicago at 3:02 this afternoon). It’s also the 264th day of the year: 101 days to go until 2018. We’ve had record heat in Chicago the past few days, with high temperatures predicted for both today and tomorrow of 92° F (33° C ). That’s ungodly hot!

It’s National Pecan Cookie Day (meh), and three separate Independence Days: of Armenia from the Soviet Union (1991), and of both Belize and Malta from the United Kingdom (the former in 1981, the latter in 1984).

On this day in 1780, Benedict Arnold, a general in the American Continental Army, gave the British the plans for the American fortifications at West Point, committing treason. He later went over to the British Army and, contrary to popular wisdom, was not caught and executed by the Americans, but moved to London where he lived out his life as a merchant. The name “Benedict Arnold,” however, is synonymous with “traitor” for every American—or at least those over the age of 35. On September 21, 1937, J. R. R. Tolkien published The Hobbit, a book I liked better than the Ring Trilogy, though I haven’t read any of them since I was a teenager. On September 21, 1972, President Ferdinand Marcos of the Philippines put his country under martial law until 1981. Ruling until 1986, he then fled with his wife to Hawaii, bringing, according to Wikipedia, the following items with him:

As per the official twenty-three page US Customs record, the two C-141 transport planes that carried the Marcos family and their closest allies had 23 wooden crates; 12 suitcases and bags, and various boxes, whose contents included enough clothes to fill 67 racks; 413 pieces of jewelry; 24 gold bricks, inscribed “To my husband on our 24th anniversary”; and more than 27m Philippine pesos in freshly-printed notes. The jewelry included 70 pairs of jewel-studded cufflinks; an ivory statue of the infant Jesus with a silver mantle and a diamond necklace. The total value of these items was $15 millon. Meanwhile, when protestors stormed Malacañang Palace shortly after their departure, it was famously discovered that Imelda had left behind over 2,700 pairs of shoes in her closet.

Finally, on this day in 1981, Sandra Day O’Connor’s nomination for Supreme Court justice was unanimously approved by the U.S. Senate, making her the first woman Justice.

Notables born on September 21 include H. G. Wells (1866), Gustav Holst (1874), Chuck Jones (1912), the great Austrian climber Hermann Buhl (1924; died in a climbing accident in 1957), Leonard Cohen (1934; there’s a really nice profile of him, free to read, in a recent New Yorker), Stephen King (1947), Bill Murray (1950), Shinzō Abe (1954) and Ethan Coen (1957). Those who died on this day include Virgil (19 BC), Jai Sing II (1743), Walter Scott (1832), Arthur Schopenhauer (1860), Walter Brennan and Jacqueline Susann (both 1974) and Florence Griffith Joyner (1998, epileptic seizure).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, I am greatly honored by having been allowed to construct both a Hili dialogue and furnish the photo for it: a first for me. Andrzej does the Hili dialogues by choosing a photo in which a dialogue simply appears to him. That is what happened to me when I looked at my the photo (below) of Hili and Monika, and so I sent the dialogue to Malgorzata, and, mirabile dictu, Andrzej approved it!

Hili: Monika, you are very pretty Monika: Why, thank you, Hili! Hili: Of course, I am even prettier, and I also have a fur coat.

In Polish:

Hili: Wiesz, Moniko, jesteś bardzo ładna.

Monika: O, dziękuję, Hili!

Hili: Oczywiście ja jestem jeszcze ładniejsza, a w dodatku mam futro.

(Dialog i zdjęcie Jerry Coyne)

We also have a Leon monologue today, but it’s a bit arcane, so Malgorzata explains it:

There is a new Leon which would be a bit cryptic for non-Poles. Our current government has carried out a total revolution in the education system of Poland. Among many other things, they changed the curriculum, all the textbooks and all the tests for pupils. This was done with unseemly haste, and the textbooks and tests are rife with mistakes and errors. Both of Leon’s staff, as experienced teachers, are in despair. Leon agrees that this is a disaster. Leon: Have you seen what they are writing in the tests? Finally, Grania sent a couple of cat tw**ts:

when you get a surprise kiss pic.twitter.com/Or2pwnx3ih — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) September 17, 2017

he did it pic.twitter.com/021R6wcAra — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) September 15, 2017

"Well I've already come this far." pic.twitter.com/hWgtqoy740 — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) September 20, 2017