I’m really sorry to have taken so long with these. Sad to say, my photography’s been decidedly subnormal this year, and it’s taken longer than usual to accrue enough images that you and your readers might like.

My significant other and I made our annual Labor Day weekend pilgrimage to the east side of the Huachuca Mtns, near Sierra Vista, Arizona, where we spent considerable time visiting with an old friend who operates a birder-oriented bed and breakfast inn in Ash Cañon.

During the weekend we saw at least nine species of hummingbirds, of which the Lucifer Hummingbird (Calothorax lucifer) is the real prize. The Lucifer is primarily a Mexican species which reaches its northernmost range limit in southeastern Arizona, and during the last ten or so years our friend’s feeding station has become the premier spot to see one (or twenty) in the United States. This one is a juvenile male, and the single tiny magenta throat feather barely visible on the far side of his throat is but a harbinger of many more to come.