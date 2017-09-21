Now they want to demonize Francis Crick

The Statue-Removing Squad has finally jumped the shark. I can sympathize—and even agree—with people’s desire to remove statues honoring the Confederacy, though I quail a bit at taking down statues of Robert E. Lee, who did fight for the Union before secession. But now, it seems, everyone from the past who uttered an offensive remark, or evinced any sign of racial or sexual bigotry (and that includes Mahatma Gandhi), must have their statues taken down.

The problem with wholesale statue removal and effacing of people’s memorials is that before the 20th century, nearly every white person evinced some bigotry, and nearly every male evinced some sexism. As Steve Pinker has pointed out in The Better Angels of Our Nature, the world has undergone a moral improvement in the last few centuries, and what was once acceptable speech or thought is no longer acceptable. Yes, some people keep bigotry to themselves, but you’d be foolish to argue that there’s been no improvement in the recognition and dispensation of human rights.

So what do we do about those statues and memorials? Perhaps some statues of truly odious characters can be moved (rather than destroyed), or accompanied with plaques or counter-statues to emphasize that things have changed. But if we just sanitize history by taking down statues of Gandhi, Woodrow Wilson, or anyone else who every said anything offensive, we’ll have an empty history—or rather, a history populated by statues of oppressed minorities who, it’s often said, cannot be racist—or by women who, by the same token, cannot be sexist. (Remember that racism and sexism = power PLUS prejudice). I’m truly undecided about the statue issue, about which so many people seem to have moral certainty. No country has a history that’s is totally admirable, and I think we need to find ways to remember it without extolling the bad parts.

But, by God, things have gone too far when some whippersnapper starts suggesting that we start taking down statues and renaming institutions honoring people like Francis Crick. Yet that’s what Yarden Katz (identified as “a fellow in the department of systems biology at Harvard Medical School and an affiliate of the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University”) wants to do with Francis Crick. This opinion appears in Katz’s Guardian piece called “It’s time to take the ‘great’ white men of science off their pedestals.” (Note that he doesn’t say some great white men, nor mention any women or people of color, despite the fact that such people, too, were sometimes bigots. No, he’s referring to “great white men” in general, for of course that’s a universally denigrated group.)

Katz begins by calling out, properly, a hamhanded Nature editorial defending the statue of J. Marion Sims who, it turned out, advanced gynecological surgery, but only by experimenting on black slave women and infants—clearly an odious thing to do. That seems, to me, to tip the balance of his contribution toward the bad side, for such advances would eventually have been made without doing Nazi-style experiments. If there’s any criterion for whether we honor or efface a person, it must somehow involve whether, in the net, their contributions to humanity have been good or bad.

But Katz, on his high horse, goes further. He denigrates a Nature editorial partly extolling H. G. Wells because Wells saw white people as superior to Jews and people of color.

And then he starts on Francis Crick: