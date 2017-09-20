Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, September 20, 2017; I am still suffering from insomnia, have my last day of hand therapy today, and apparently have lost my duck to her migratory instincts. Am I kvetching like an old Jewish man? Well, that’s what we do! It’s National Rum Punch Day, and I’m betting that not one reader will have that drink. It’s Korean Martyrs Day, memorializing over 8000 Korean Christians killed for their faith in the 19th century. Hearing stuff like pains me twice: people killing others because of their religion (note: not their culture), and people dying because they wouldn’t give up their superstition. Speaking of superstition, it’s also the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Though I don’t celebrate it, I have an off-color joke about the shofar: the ram’s horn blown on this holiday. Since this is a family-friendly site, I can’t post it, but perhaps some reader will.
On this day in 1519, Ferdinand Magellan left Sanlúcar de Barrameda in Spain to begin his circumnavigation of the globe (he didn’t make it, but his ship did). The town, by the way, is famous for producing manzanilla, a type of very dry sherry comparable to fino. On September 20, 1848, the American Association for the Advancement of Science was created. They are too accommodationist for my taste, so I never joined, but of course I do read their journal Science. Here’s one of their official statements:
The sponsors of many of these state and local proposals seem to believe that evolution and religion conflict. This is unfortunate. They need not be incompatible. Science and religion ask fundamentally different questions about the world.
Many religious leaders have affirmed that they see no conflict between evolution and religion. We and the overwhelming majority of scientists share this view. [JAC: That’s probably a lie.]
On this day in 1909, the UK Parliament passed the South Africa Act 1909, forming the nation of South Africa by amalgamating the British Colonies of the Cape of Good Hope, Natal, Orange River Colony, and the Transvaal Colony. On September 20, 1962, African-American student James Meredith was barred for the third time from entering the University of Mississippi because of his race. He sued and won in the Supreme Court, entering school in late September, which promptly caused rioting. We’ve come a long ways since the governor, Ross Barnett, said that the University of Mississippi would never be integrated as long as he remained governor. He was wrong.
And do you remember what happened on this day in 1973? Billie Jean King beat Bobby Riggs in the famous “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match in the Houston Astrodome. As I recall, she beat him in three straight sets. On September 20, 1984, a car-bomb attack at the U.S. embassy in Beirut killed 22 people. Finally, it was exactly six years ago today that the U.S. military ended its “Don’t ask, don’t tell” policy, allowing gays to serve openly in the military.
Notables born on this day include James Dewar (1842), Upton Sinclair (1878), Sophia Loren (1934) and Jim Al-Khalili (1962).
Here’s Sophia Loren with my dad and some other Army officers in Athens, a photo I’ve shown before. They’re standing before the Parthenon in about 1955, when she would have been only around 21 or 22. My dad is second from the left, standing on Loren’s right.
Those who died on this day include Chidiock Tichborne (1586), Jacob Grimm (1863), Annie Besant (1933), Fiorella La Guardia (1947), Jean Sibelius (1957), Jim Croce (1973), Steve Goodman (1984) and Sven Nykvist (2006). I was a bigh fan of both Croce and Goodman, so let’s hear from both of them:
I loved this Croce song, and still do, but I don’t recognize the other musician:
And this song, “The Dutchman,” by Michael Smith—about an old man with dementia—always brings a tear to my eye. This is truly one of the greatest pop songs of our era. (The original recording, a masterpiece, is here. Michael Smith’s version can be heard here.) Goodman died in 1984 0f leukemia at only 36, but at least I saw him once live, in the Nameless Coffee House in Harvard Square:
Hili: A veritable jungle.A: Little tiger, little jungle.
Hili: Kompletna dżungla.
Ja: Jaki tygrys, taka dżungla.
Sorry for being pedantic but Magellan was not supposed to circumnavigate the globe. He had to reach the “clove islands” (Moluccas) and go back to Spain the same way, avoiding traveling across territories under Portuguese control. The circumnavigation of the globe by a small part of his crew happened by accident.
My statement is correct; I didn’t say he intended to do it, I said he “began his circumnavigation of the globe”, which is exactly what happened. When I go to the produce store after I go to the grocery store, even though the second stop was unintended, it’s still accurate to say, “I began my trip to the grocery and produce stores.”
You could take the position that he did complete the circumnavigation, just not in one shot – he started off going east to reach somewhere in the Malay islands, came back to Europe then headed off west a few years later. He got to pretty much where he had traveled on his eastbound trip before he was killed.
Steve Goodman also wrote the “City of New Orleans.” He is probably best known for writing “Go, Cubs, Go,” which anybody living in the Chicago area last year heard at least 1,000 times and never got tired of!
Indeed, but don’t forget “Lincoln Park Pirates”, about the rapacious official towing of cars in Chicago:
I like the City of New Orleans okay, but I think his masterpiece is “The Dutchman,” even though he didn’t write it.
With Jim Croce is Maury Muehleisen.