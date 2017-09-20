I have a comfortable backlog of photos now, but please keep sending them in. Good ones, please. They don’t have to be professional quality (some readers think they have to match the very best photos that have appeared on this site), but they should be appealing and well composed–and in focus! Please add the Latin binomial of any species you send. Thanks!

Reader Damon sent us a variety of photos; his notes and IDs are indented. And there’s a bobcat!

Attached are some photos of wildlife from South Texas that I took over the summer. This is the best photo of a Bobcat (Lynx rufus) that I've taken so far. The cat was focused on a cottontail rabbit on the opposite side of wire fence. The bobcat was so focused on that rabbit that I was able to observe him and take photos for about 10 minutes before the bobcat noticed me. This is the last photo that I took. The bobcat retreated into the brush once it noticed me. I've wondered if the cat would have actually charged the rabbit. Perhaps it wasn't able to visually perceive the fencing?

A male Northern Bobwhite (Colinus virginianus):

Roseate Spoonbill (Platalea ajaja):

Groove-billed Ani (Crotophaga sulcirostris):

Loggerhead Shrike (Lanius ludovicianus):

Two photos of a male Bronzed Cowbird (Molothrus aeneus). My impression is that this brood parasite is now more common in South Texas than its relative the Brown-headed Cowbird (M. ater):

Texas Spotted Whiptail (Aspidoscelis gularis aka Cnemidophorus gularis). These lizards are abundant on the university campus where I work. The whiptails are not tame but they are also not very fearful of humans.

Black Caterpillar Hunter (Calosoma sayi):