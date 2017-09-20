New survey shows American students’ disturbing ignorance of and attitudes towards free speech

There’s a new article in the Washington Post by Catherine Rampell reporting a survey of American college students’ views about free speech. The results aren’t pretty. Click on the screenshot below to go to the piece, and you can see other survey results on the Brookings Institution site here.

The take-home message: students in college don’t know much about the First Amendment or how it’s interpreted, and a distressingly large number of them favor either shouting down “offensive” speakers or even committing violence when such speakers appear.

According to the article, the survey was conducted by UCLA professor and Brookings senior fellow John Villasenor, and was supported by the Charles Koch Foundation. Before you start crying “Conservatives!”, note that Rampell says this: “Financial support for the survey was provided by the Charles Koch Foundation, which Villasenor said had no involvement in designing, administering or analyzing the questionnaire; as of this writing, the foundation had also not seen his results.” Villasenor has so far given the results only on the Brookings site, but plans to incorporate them into a larger paper.

The survey used data from 1500 students, all U.S. citizens, at American four-year colleges; the data have a margin of error (for a 95% confidence interval) of between 2% and 6%.

I give the salient results in bullet points; the questions posed to the students are given in the figures below, which are taken from the Post‘s article.

Many students—and more women than men—believe that hate speech is not protected by the First Amendment. Of course it is, and Villasenor cites the relevant Supreme Court decisions. There’s a smaller difference between political groups, and it’s well within the margin of error. While 51% of men say that the First Amendment protects hate speech, only 31% of women hold that view. Further, 49% of women say the First Amendment doesn’t protect hate speech, in contrast to just 38% of men.

I have no explanation for the sex difference, but perhaps readers can offer hypotheses.

More than half of students—and far Democrats than Republicans—think it’s okay to shout down controversial speakers so they can’t be heard. Here are the data:

It distresses me that Democrats exceed Republicans by a full 23% in the data (Independents are closer to Republicans), but it doesn’t surprise me. I have heard few examples of right-wing students trying to shout down Leftist speakers, but, as the FIRE “disinvitation database” suggests, most of the suppression of speech on college campuses over the last five years has been done by the Left. To my mind, it’s never okay to shout down a speaker, for that amounts to censorship, preventing the speaker from even being heard. A speaker who’s invited has a right to speak, and the audience has a right to hear what she says. Shouting down speakers eliminates both of those rights.

A surprisingly large number of students (about one in five, irrespective of political affiliation) think that it’s okay to use violence to disrupt talks by a controversial speaker. In this case the suppressive instincts are greater in males: 30% of men approve of violence compared to only 10% of women. That’s not surprising given the inherently greater tendency of men than women to engage in violent behavior. But although violence may be “acceptable” to these people, but it’s also illegal and counterproductive. I can’t imagine a group thinking it’s tactically useful to shout down someone who offends them, or approves of violence to prevent someone from speaking. That might have “worked” in the old days, but these things are now recorded and disseminated instantly via social media, and, as you know from the videos from The Evergreen State College, Middlebury Colleges, and many other places, shouting down someone or running amok because you’re offended doesn’t look good.

Here are the data, which, despite the sex difference, show no difference with regard to political affiliation:

About 60% of all students think, wrongly, that if an organization hosts a speaker making controversial and offensive statements, it has a legal requirement to host someone with an opposing view. These data come from the Brookings site, reporting this question asked to the students:

Consider an event, hosted at a public U.S. university by an on-campus organization, featuring a speaker known for making statements that many students consider to be offensive and hurtful. A student group opposed to the speaker issues a statement saying that, under the First Amendment, the on-campus organization hosting the event is legally required to ensure that the event includes not only the offensive speaker but also a speaker who presents an opposing view. What is your view on the student group’s statement?

And here are the results broken down by sex, type of college, and political affiliation:

Now you almost certainly no that there is no legal requirement for counterspeech, and I wouldn’t even say there’s a moral requirement; the counterspeech has to come from either the nature of the organization, and whether it intends to have the equivalent of a debate, or students acting privately in opposition to the speaker. What’s disturbing is the uniformity: between 58% and 66% of students, regardless of school, sex, or politics, misinterpret what the First Amendment requires.

About half of all students, regardless of college, gender, or politics, favor a learning environment that prohibits expression of viewpoints that are “offensive or biased against certain groups of people” as opposed to a more open learning environment where no speech is prohibited. Here’s the question asked, followed by the results:

If you had to choose one of the options below, which do you think it is more important for colleges to do? Option 1: create a positive learning environment for all students by prohibiting certain speech or expression of viewpoints that are offensive or biased against certain groups of people Option 2: create an open learning environment where students are exposed to all types of speech and viewpoints, even if it means allowing speech that is offensive or biased against certain groups of people?

Across all students, the restrictive environment was preferred 6% more often. There was no difference between men and women, nor those in private versus public schools, but there is again a difference between Democrats and Republicans—and not in the Dems’ favor. Only 39% of Democrats favored the “open” learning environment as opposed to 53% of Republicans, while the differences were reversed for the “censorious” environment: 61% vs. 47%, respectively. This jibes with the data above and the FIRE data: Democrats are more censorious than are Republicans.

An obvious reason for this is because Democrats have a stronger tradition of favoring the underdogs and the oppressed than do Republicans, and feel that banning speech that attacks those groups is a moral thing to do. But that admirable tendency is being expressed in the wrong ways, for censorship of opposing viewpoints is not part of the liberal agenda, either, and was the reason why social progress was impeded in civil rights and women’s rights. With students having attitudes like this, it will be seen as offensive to either criticize religions (especially Islam), or to be pro-Israel. The definition of “hate speech,” as we’ve learned, is pretty damn elastic, and is adopting the meaning “speech I don’t like.”

But this isn’t just a problem of what happens to these students once they get to college, for the Post article reports this, with a link:

What’s more, colleges alone are not to blame for these findings. Other data suggest that freshmen are arriving on campus with more intolerant attitudes toward free speech than their predecessors did, and that Americans of all ages have become strikingly hostile toward basic civil and political liberties. Colleges provide a crucible for America’s increasingly strained attitudes toward free discourse. But they are just the canaries in the coal mine.

Here’s some of the data from that link, which reports a survey of college freshmen:





The obvious question is what do we do about this? Well, reform starts at home, so think about the First Amendment, how well it’s worked, and how the courts have interpreted it. My advice would also be that if you see other Leftists, like certain atheist bloggers or Tweeters, who advocate punching or shouting down speakers, call them out on it. Do not let people undermine an amendment that becomes useful only when it protects speech seen as offensive.

And clearly better education of students in secondary schools is needed. There is a consistent interpretation of this vital Constitutional provision, one that’s been held up by both conservative and liberal courts. We not only need to impart that information, but teach students why that interpretation has come about. My own view would be to have students read Mill’s On Liberty in high school (and read it yourself if you haven’t yet), and then discuss it, along with discussing hypothetical situations. Watching this video featuring the eloquent Christopher Hitchens may also be useful.

While there may be people reading this post that aren’t worried by this trend, I think most of us are, and we have to speak up against the bowdlerizers, censors, shouter-downers, and Nazi-punchers. Who wants to live in a country where multiple viewpoints are not allowed to be expressed?

h/t: Grania, Diane G.