Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ straight talk

Here’s today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “little”. The email came with a note from the artist:

I once saw a video of Medhi Hasan responding to a point made by a debating opponent by saying, “That’s really patronising.” This prompted a big cheer from his supporters in the audience – as if he had just made an knock-out point. But

that wasn’t not a point at all. It was just an admission that he was capable of being be patronised. If you don’t want to be patronised, stop being so patronisable.

Likewise, it’s not a “point” to say “I’m offended.”

