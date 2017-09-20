Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ straight talk

Here’s today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “little”. The email came with a note from the artist:

I once saw a video of Medhi Hasan responding to a point made by a debating opponent by saying, “That’s really patronising.” This prompted a big cheer from his supporters in the audience – as if he had just made an knock-out point. But
that wasn’t not a point at all. It was just an admission that he was capable of being be patronised. If you don’t want to be patronised, stop being so patronisable.

Likewise, it’s not a “point” to say “I’m offended.”

The artist has a Patreon account, and you might consider throwing a few bucks his/her way.

  1. Randy schenck
    But please do not stop patronizing the pup.

    • Randy schenck
      sorry..pub.

  2. ian Clark
    It funny because it’s true.

    • ian Clark
      It’s* (are comments editable? Note to self – don’t rush.)

