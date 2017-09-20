A bright blue tarantula

Have a look at this lovely blue tarantula from Brazil. The species is Pterinopelma sasimai, named after Dr. Ivan Sazima, a Brazilian zoologist who discovered the species in 1971 but didn’t formally name it. He had a blue female which died during molting. Here are two videos:

The species wasn’t in fact formally named until 2011, in a paper by Rogério Bertani et al. in Zootaxa (link and free access below). Finding it was hard work; as the first link above notes:

The 3 researchers were only able to rediscover the species after 5 years of intensive work, due to the fact the area she lives in is very harsh. All species were found on high altitude with poor vegetation and extreme weather conditions (10-35°C), experiencing periods of extreme precipitation and drought.

The intriguing thing about this gorgeous creature (how many blue spiders can you think of?) is that it is the females who are blue while the males are a drab brown. You can see this from the figure below, taken from the Zootaxa paper (see caption):

Here are its habitat and range:



What’s intriguing about the paper on this species, and several descriptions, is that there is no speculation I’ve seen about the big difference in color. (The sexes described as so different in color weren’t really different species, for you can see them mating, as in the video below.) Usually when one sex is brightly colored or ornamented in animals, while the other is less conspicuous, it’s almost always the males who are colored or ornamented. That, of course, is because of sexual selection, which results from a differential parental investment that makes females a scarce resource for which males must compete. So why is the female blue here? Your guess is as good as mine.

Here’s the mating; you can find a lot of other videos on YouTube from people keeping these as pets or for research, and they’re not at all easy to take care of compared to many tarantulas.

__________

Bertani, R., H. Nagahama, and C. S. Fukushima. 2007. Revalidation of Pterinopelma Pocock 1901 with description of a new species and the female of Pterinopelma vitiosum (Keyserling 1891) (Araneae: Theraphosidae: Theraphosinae). Zootaxa 2418: 1-18.