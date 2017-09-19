Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning; It’s Tuesday, when the work week ahead looks long and daunting; and it’s September 19, 2017, National Butterscotch Pudding Day. Enough said about that vile dessert. And it’s International Talk Like a Pirate Day. RRRRRRRR!!!! Kiss the black spot! (Is that good enough?)

Again, it’s one of those days that not a lot happened in history, either famous incidents or births and deaths of notable people. It was on this day in 1881 that U.S. President James Garfield died of wounds he suffered in an assassination attempt on July 2 in Washington D.C. With doctors to locate the bullet, and with no antibiotics in those days, Garfield died of infection, and Vice President Chester A. Arthur became President. On this day in 1893, New Zealand became the world’s first self-governing nation to give all women the right to vote. I am proud of my status as an honorary Kiwi!

And that’s about all the stuff that happened on this day.

Births, too, are thin, especially as exemplified by Twiggy, born on this day in 1949. Others born on September 19 include “Mama” Cass Elliot (1974), who died of obesity at age 32; the rumor of her having choked on a ham sandwich is untrue. Finally, Jimmy Fallon was born on this day in 1974. I don’t watch his show, but know him as the erstwhile paramour of the wonderful Sarah Silverman.

Notables who died on this day include James Garfield (see above) and mountaineer Lionel Terray (1965), member of Maurice Herzog’s successful expedition to be the first team to reach the summit of Annapurna, though Terray didn’t get to the top. Also expired on September 19 were popcorn magnate Orville Redenbacher (1995, a proud son of the tiny hamlet of Brazil, Indiana) and Skeeter Davis and photographer Eddie Adams (both 2004).

Here’s Skeeter doing her most famous song, one that I love; it’s a live version from 1963). “The End of the World” was released in 1962, written by Sylvia Dee and Arthur Kent, and produced by Chet Atkins. The song was played at both Atkins’s and Davis’s funerals, and was a huge hit: as Wikipedia notes (my emphasis):

Released by RCA Records in December 1962, “The End of the World” peaked in March 1963 at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 (behind “Our Day Will Come” by Ruby & the Romantics), No. 2 on the Billboard country singles, No. 1 on Billboard’s easy listening, and No. 4 on Billboard’s rhythm and blues. It is the first, and, to date, only time that a song cracked the Top 10 on all four Billboard charts. Billboard ranked the record as the No. 3 song of 1963. In the Skeeter Davis version, after she sings the whole song through in the key of B-flat, the song modulates up by a half step to the key of B, where Skeeter speaks the first two lines of the final stanza, before singing the rest of the stanza, ending the song.

Eddy Adams was a great photographer, and this is his most famous picture, which those of you of a certain age will remember (TRIGGER WARNING: EXECUTION). It shows the exact moment at which South Vietnam Police Chief Nguyen Ngoc Loan publicly executed suspected Viet Cong member Nguyen Van Lem. It was taken on February 2, 1968, and became World Press Photo of the Year. You can read more about the photo here.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili shows some concern for the world outside her little territory:

Hili: All this scares me. A: What is scaring you? Hili: News from the world, because it’s OK here.

In Polish:.

Hili: To wszystko mnie przeraża.

Ja: Co takiego?

Hili: Wiadomości ze świata, bo tu jest O.K.

Matthew sent a tw**t of a very weird bird. “ Wrynecks ” are two species of Old World woodpecker in the genus Jynx. This is probably the Eurasian wryneck, Jynx torquilla: