I see that yesterday’s photo post was a repeat of one posted barely a week before. I blame jet lag, not senility. Today we return (I hope) to all new photos—of Lepidoptera. First, from reader Don Bredes, we have “two caterpillars: one good, one bad”. His notes are indented:
Found this Black swallowtail caterpillar (Papilio polyxenes) among my garden carrots the other day.
Yesterday, the caterpillar below crept up onto the cat’s rug, which I had drying out in the sun. After the photo, in kindness, I carried it to a better spot. Then I came inside to look it up. It’s a hickory tussock moth caterpillar (Lophocampa caryae), about an inch long, white and fuzzy, with a few big tufts of black hair. Charming but venomous—and increasingly common here in New England. Those hairs are connected to poison glands.I felt no ill effects.
And adult butterflies from reader Roger Sorensen:
A sure sign of late summer here in central Minnesota is Autumn Joy Sedum (Sedum spectabile ‘Autumn Joy’) in bloom and pollinators going crazy on it. Mine have been swarmed by butterflies and bees. This is a Painted Lady (Vanessa cardui) sharing the bloom with a trio of Common Eastern Bumblebees (Bombus impatiens). This Painted Lady [photos 3 and 4] is the male of the species, with blue markings in the brown spots on the trailing wing edge. The female [first two photos], here on Sneezeweed (Helenium autumnale), lacks the blue markings. Bumblebees have turned their attention to the Sneezeweed as well.
A little over a week ago, while helping a friend with his hop harvest, we found a Monarch (Danaus plexippus) chrysalis among the plucked hops. It didn’t appear damaged so I took it home. Three days ago the pale green chrysalis began to darken with orange a white starting to appear on the wings. The following day it was distinctly Monarch colored and the next day it emerged while I was away at workm leaving only the exuvia behind.