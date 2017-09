Sedum

spectabile ‘

Autumn Joy

’)

Bombus impatiens

. This Painted Lady [photos 3 and 4] is the male of the species, with blue markings in the brown spots on the trailing wing edge. The female [first two photos], here o

Helenium autumnale), lacks the blue markings. Bumblebees have turned their attention to the Sneezeweed as well.

A sure sign of late summer here in central Minnesota is Autumn Joy Sedum in bloom and pollinators going crazy on it. Mine have been swarmed by butterflies and bees. This is a Painted Lady i) sharing the bloom with a trio of Common Eastern Bumblebees