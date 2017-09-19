Happy 60th birthday, central dogma!

JAC Intro: Today is precisely 60 years after Francis Crick, more of a genius than you realize, gave a famous lecture in London laying out what’s been called the “Central Dogma” of biology—about how information gets from genes to proteins via RNA intermediates. I asked Matthew, who wrote a very nice book (Life’s Greatest Secret: The Race to Crack the Genetic Code) about the history of molecular genetics, to give us a piece about Crick’s great contribution. It’s below. He also wrote a PLOS Biology about the lecture and its sequelae, which is given at the bottom of this post. There Matthew tells us that the Central Dogma has often been mischaracterized as “DNA makes RNA makes protein.”

Finally, Matthew appeared on the BBC Radio 4 today to talk about Crick and the Central Dogma. Click on the screenshot below to get to the program, and then start listening at 1:23:00. As usual, Matthew does an excellent job, though they gave him but three minutes.

by Matthew Cobb

[This article about Francis Crick’s lecture 60 years ago is slightly adapted from one written for the BBC website, so it is in a style that is a bit simpler than that we sometimes use on this site.]

Sixty years ago this week, one of the greatest British scientists, Francis Crick, gave a lecture in London in which he accurately predicted how genes work, setting the course for the genetic revolution we are now living through. According to the American author Horace Freeland Judson, in this talk Crick ‘permanently altered the logic of biology’.

Only four years earlier, Crick and the young American Jim Watson had solved the double-helix structure of DNA, using data from Rosalind Franklin. Aged 41, Crick was still five years away from winning the Nobel Prize for this work, but he had a reputation as a powerful and profound thinker.

His lecture, entitled ‘On protein synthesis’, was given at University College London for the Society for Experimental Biology. In it, Crick spoke about how genes do what they do. At the time, this subject was still very murky – some scientists were not even convinced that genes were made of DNA.

Crick came up with four key predictions about genes and their link to proteins. In each of these ideas, he was right.

Crick started with the main thing that genes do: they control the production of proteins.

The problem Crick explored was that the DNA in a gene is simply a string of chemical bases – A, C, T, G. Crick had to explain how the cell could get from the one-dimensional sequence of bases in DNA to the complex three-dimensional structures of proteins, which can take nearly any shape.

Crick’s answer was simple: the order of bases in the gene – what he called ‘genetic information’ – corresponded to the order of the amino acids that make up each protein, and nothing more. There was no 3-D structural information about the protein encoded in the gene, he claimed. He called this the sequence hypothesis.

Somehow, the cell read off the information in the gene and assembled the amino acids together like beads on a string. Then the protein molecule spontaneously folded itself into its final 3-D structure. We still cannot easily predict the 3-D structure of a protein from the order of its amino acids, but Crick’s sequence hypothesis remains good.

To explain how the cell assembles the protein, Crick predicted there must be small molecules – he called them ‘adaptors’ – that could recognise each of the 20 different amino acids in the body, and would bring them to where they could be turned into a protein in the right order. As Crick gave his talk in London, this molecule was being identified in an American laboratory. It is now called “transfer RNA”.

The French geneticist François Jacob was in the audience. He recalled Crick’s lecture in his memoirs:

“Tall, florid, with long sideburns, Crick looked like the Englishman seen in illustrations to 19th century books about Phileas Fogg or the English opium eater. He talked incessantly. With evident pleasure and volubly, as if he was afraid he would not have enough time to get everything out. Going over his demonstration again to be sure it was understood. Breaking up his sentences with loud laughter. Setting off again with renewed vigour at a speed I often had trouble keeping up with. . . Crick was dazzling.”

The most controversial and influential part of the lecture was what was called the central dogma. Crick explained that as proteins are synthesised, information is taken from the DNA molecule, first into an RNA molecule, and is then used to make a protein.

Before the lecture, he drew a little diagram to explain what he meant. The arrows show what Crick called the flow of information going from DNA to RNA to protein. DNA and RNA could also copy themselves, so there are also arrows going from DNA to DNA and from RNA to RNA.

Because the experimental data were not clear, Crick accepted it might just be possible that DNA could directly lead to the production of proteins, so he drew an arrow there, too (this is not in fact the case).

The most important point was that, as Crick put it, once the information had gone from DNA into a protein, it could not get back into your DNA. There was no biochemical route for a protein to change your DNA sequence.

Crick thought it might be possible for information to go from RNA to DNA, and this later turned out to be the case, when it was discovered that some RNA viruses can get into our DNA. But the route from protein to DNA is impossible.

This central dogma emphasises that our DNA sequence cannot be changed by our proteins, or by how they are changed by experience. Over the last 60 years this has proved to be correct. Darwin thought that an individual’s experience changed the characters they transmit to their offspring – for example, he thought it self-evident that blacksmiths have children with big arms.

In the case of humans, and most other animals, this is not possible because the cells that produce our offspring (eggs and sperm) are completely separate from the cells that make up our bodies. This was shown by August Weismann at the end of the 19th century.

But in some animals, and in plants, fungi and all single-celled organisms, this separation does not exist. Nevertheless, Crick’s central dogma shows that there is no biochemical route from protein to DNA. Your experience cannot ‘rewire’ your DNA.

Despite the excitement about what is called epigenetics, which explains how genes can be turned on and off by the environment, this never leads to a change in our DNA sequence. Crick’s dogma was absolutely right.

Crick later cheerfully admitted that when he coined the phrase, he didn’t know what a dogma was. What he really meant was that it was a basic assumption about how genes worked. Whatever its name, it still guides scientists today.

Crick’s final brilliant prediction was to suggest that in the future biologists would use sequence data to understand evolution, by comparing the sequences of different species.

In 1957, when Crick was speaking, protein sequences were known from only five species, while DNA sequencing was science fiction and 20 years in the future. But this is exactly what happened, and we can now understand how organisms evolved in unprecedented detail, by comparing their sequences, just as Crick suggested.

Crick’s lecture, which was published the following year, continues to be read and cited by scientists all over the world. It is a monument of clear and penetrating thinking by one of the 20th century’s greatest minds. In all his key predictions, Francis Crick was right, and he did indeed change the logic of biology.

JAC: Matthew has a nice paper in PLOS Biology giving a lot more details as well as references. The piece, free online, is referenced below along with a link. Besides Crick’s incredibly prescient hypothesis about how DNA carries the “code of life,” he also proposed in that lecture that one could use the sequence of DNA (and, by extension, of proteins), to work out evolutionary relationships between species. Here’s Crick’s quote form the lecture:

“Biologists should realise that before long we shall have a subject which might be called ‘protein taxonomy’—the study of the amino acid sequences of the proteins of an organism and the comparison of them between species. It can be argued that these sequences are the most delicate expression possible of the phenotype of an organism and that vast amounts of evolutionary information may be hidden away within them.”

What a smart guy he was! And here’s the reference to Matthew’s paper:

Cobb, M. 2017. 60 years ago, Francis Crick changed the logic of biology. PLOS Biology, online, published: September 18, 2017. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pbio.2003243