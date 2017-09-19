2017 World Yoyo Champion

I had a Duncan yoyo as a kid, but barely managed simple tricks like “walking the dog”. Have a look at what Shu Takada, the world yoyo champion can do. (The contest was in Reykjavik in August.)
I had a Duncan yoyo as a kid, but barely managed simple tricks like “walking the dog”. Have a look at what Shu Takada, the world yoyo champion can do. (The contest was in Reykjavik in August.)
Yeah, but can he do that with only one?
And I thought I was pretty hot when I could go a couple of times “around the world”! 🙂