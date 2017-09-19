2017 World Yoyo Champion

I had a Duncan yoyo as a kid, but barely managed simple tricks like “walking the dog”. Have a look at what Shu Takada, the world yoyo champion can do. (The contest was in Reykjavik in August.)

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on September 19, 2017 at 3:00 pm and filed under sports. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. BobTerrace
    Posted September 19, 2017 at 3:07 pm | Permalink

    Yeah, but can he do that with only one?

    Reply
  2. jblilie
    Posted September 19, 2017 at 3:14 pm | Permalink

    And I thought I was pretty hot when I could go a couple of times “around the world”! 🙂

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: