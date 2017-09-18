I am embarrassed today, for I have a nice batch of photos by reader Tom Gula, but I have lost his email and thus can’t contact him for notes. Fortunately, he labeled the photos, so I can at least give some information. Perhaps Tom will see this and write me with further descriptions. As I recall, these are scans from slides.

Any readers who know the several unidentified species are welcome to comment below.

Io moth (Automeris io), Recife Brazil,



Dead leaf mantis, Recife, Brazil, 1977:

Procopiidae (stick grasshoppers), Recife Brazil, 1978:

Swallowtail caterpillar, Recife Brazil, July 1978:

Clear-winged moth, Recife Brazil, 1979:

Butterflies on carcass, near Igazu Falls, Argentina, 1980:

Caterpillar on bark, Smoky Mountains, 1977:

Mantis feeding on bumblebee, New Jersey, 1977:

New Jersey crab spider, 1977:

Pine Barrens tree frog (Hyla andersonii), 1987:

As I recall, Mike called attention to the bizarre distribution of this species; as Wikipedia notes, “Due to the limited extent of suitable habitats, Hyla andersonii is currently distributed in three disjunct areas in the southeastern United States: the New Jersey Pine Barrens; the Sandhills of North and South Carolina; and the Florida panhandle and southern Alabama. Although one specimen of H. andersonii is known from Georgia, a population is not known to currently exist there.” Here’s the range map: