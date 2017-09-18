Quote of the day: on the benefits of victim status

On pp.48- 49 of his book The End of the Holocaust (2011), Alvin Rosenfield discusses the adoption of the “Holocaust” trope by groups like the Nation of Islam, whose leader Louis Farrakhan argued that “The holocaust of the black people has been a hundred times worse than the holocaust of the Jews.”

I take no position on Farrakhan’s mathematics; what I want to show is how the Oppression Hierarchy arises, and how its adherents benefit from it:

As Christopher Lasch and others have pointed out, a politics of suffering and victimization has been developing within American society over the past several decades, a politics whose proponents draw on the pervasive presence of Holocaust images in order to garner for themselves a certain moral superiority that victims have come to enjoy in our society. In the words of one commentator, “paradoxically, in our era, which proclaims happiness as a universal goal, not only preoccupies itself with—even invites despair over—certain forms of suffering, but also on an ever escalating scale it recognizes, ideologizes, and politicizes some forms of suffering and victims, making them valid, fashinable, and even official.” In such a manner “suffering becomes a moral identity and a basis for political entitlement.” The philosopher Tzvetan Todorov takes these insights still further: “What pleasure is to be found in being a victim? None; but if no one wants to be a victim, everyone wants to have been one. . . Having been a victim gives you the right to complain, protest, and make demands. . . Your privileges are permanent. “What is true of individuals here is even more true of groups. If you succeed in establishing cogently that such-and-such a group has been a victim of injustice in the past, this opens to it in the present an inexhaustible line of credit. . . Instead of struggling to obtain a privilege, you receive it automatically by belonging to a once-disfavored group; hence the frantic competition, not as in international commerce, the status of ‘most favored nation’ but that of the group most in disfavor.”

I’ll add the usual (and unnecessary) caveat that of course some oppressed people must call attention their situation so that others become aware of it. The archetype for that was this abolitionist medallion designed by the Quakers in the late eighteenth century:

But I’ve also seen many people who seem to revel in their own personal “lived oppression” when it is both dubious and unnecessary. The point is that one’s ethnicity, gender, and so on, instantiated as victimization, does not give you moral rectitude, a correct point of view, or the right to shut up or dismiss people from other groups.