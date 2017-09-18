Quote of the day: on the benefits of victim status

On pp.48- 49 of his book The End of the Holocaust (2011), Alvin Rosenfield discusses the adoption of the “Holocaust” trope by groups like the Nation of Islam, whose leader Louis Farrakhan argued that “The holocaust of the black people has been a hundred times worse than the holocaust of the Jews.”
I take no position on Farrakhan’s mathematics; what I want to show is how the Oppression Hierarchy arises, and how its adherents benefit from it:
As Christopher Lasch and others have pointed out, a politics of suffering and victimization has been developing within American society over the past several decades, a politics whose proponents draw on the pervasive presence of Holocaust images in order to garner for themselves a certain moral superiority that victims have come to enjoy in our society. In the words of one commentator, “paradoxically, in our era, which proclaims happiness as a universal goal, not only preoccupies itself with—even invites despair over—certain forms of suffering, but also on an ever escalating scale it recognizes, ideologizes, and politicizes some forms of suffering and victims, making them valid, fashinable, and even official.” In such a manner “suffering becomes a moral identity and a basis for political entitlement.” The philosopher Tzvetan Todorov takes these insights still further:
“What pleasure is to be found in being a victim? None; but if no one wants to be a victim, everyone wants to have been one. . . Having been a victim gives you the right to complain, protest, and make demands. . . Your privileges are permanent.
“What is true of individuals here is even more true of groups. If you succeed in establishing cogently that such-and-such a group has been a victim of injustice in the past, this opens to it in the present an inexhaustible line of credit. . . Instead of struggling to obtain a privilege, you receive it automatically by belonging to a once-disfavored group; hence the frantic competition, not as in international commerce, the status of ‘most favored nation’ but that of the group most in disfavor.”
I’ll add the usual (and unnecessary) caveat that of course some oppressed people must call attention their situation so that others become aware of it. The archetype for that was this abolitionist medallion designed by the Quakers in the late eighteenth century:
But I’ve also seen many people who seem to revel in their own personal “lived oppression” when it is both dubious and unnecessary. The point is that one’s ethnicity, gender, and so on, instantiated as victimization, does not give you moral rectitude, a correct point of view, or the right to shut up or dismiss people from other groups.
Interesting, and well put.
… I also like the “show, don’t tell” approach. The blood doesn’t boil that way. Seems rare to me.
But who gets to be the arbiter of whether someone’s complaints/explanations of marginalization are ‘dubious’ or ‘unnecessary’?
OTOH, who is the arbiter of victimhood itself. Whether one is fully a victim or just “on the team.” Hence the problem.
It is often the case that whether a claim is dubious or unnecessary is highly subjective, in which case the answer to your question is; “anyone who hears it”.
Often times, I can be that arbiter. So can you. So can the man behind the tree. That’s the point; many people claim a privilege they don’t really have from people who do not owe it to them.
Yes, that’s the case. We can all look at evidence. My claim that I’m a victim because I’m a Jew, for instance, doesn’t carry any weight. I currently experience no discrimination or bars to advancement, and only a very, very few slurs. I am not a victim.
A friend of mine many years ago said that “oppression” is as over-used on the Left as “treason” is on the right.
He cited Monty Python’s Dennis the Peasant character (from MP and the Holy Grail) as the embodiment of this tendency.
I can’t remember if it’s this book or another on the Holocaust and modern-day antisemitism, but whichever one it was put forth the idea that one of the biggest reasons antisemitism is making a comeback — especially on the far left, which is obsessed with its hierarchy of oppression — is that those who engage in these politics on the far left resent any group they consider white being recognized as victims. Since Jews are considered white and are recognized as being historically oppressed around the world, it’s imperative that any victimhood is minimized or outright denied, and that they are presented as oppressors to deny them any place within the hierarchy. And this isn’t true in just the US; one need only look at someone like Jeremy Corbyn, who has consistently managed to get away with antisemitic deeds like calling Palestinian terrorists “friends” and posing for photos with them. Corbyn has repeatedly allied himself with leaders of antisemitic terrorist organizations and Holocaust deniers, among other things (here’s a good article cataloging some of his thinly veiled antisemitic past: http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/alan-dershowitz-will-brits-vote-for-hard-left-anti-semite-jeremy-corbyn/article/2624883 ). How does a man like that become the new leader of the left in the UK?
Victimhood politics is an insidious force. Not only does it lead to fighting over victimhood status to claim Ultimate Oppression, but it splits people into ever smaller groups, and it leads to each group trying to deny the victimhood of others in order to gain more social and political capital. It’s a terribly damaging system to everyone in any society that embraces it. It can lead only to further division and hatred.
There is a newspeak redefinition of ‘gaslighting’ I encountered recently and apparently it’s a serious offense in left world: it now refers to attempting to convince a person from a victimhood group that they really aren’t that victimized.
Horrors. Helping a person get up on their own feet is now a form of racism.
Degrees of oppression and comparison of one group to another is just meaningless and somewhat juvenile. Who can comprehend a worse condition than the Holocaust. What or who are you trying to impress? Why not just say, my dad is smarter than your dad.