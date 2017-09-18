Queer trans woman begs: “Excommunicate me from the church of social justice”

The CBC has both an audio podcast and a transcript of an eight-minute talk by Francis Lee, who describes herself as a cultural studies scholar who is also a queer and trans person of colour (“QTPOC”). When younger, she was an evangelical Christian, but gave that up to work on liberation politics for queer and trans people. And yet she notices that both religion and her political activism are permeated by “purity culture”, something that many of us have also seen.
Here’s a small part of her transcript:
It is a terrible thing to fear my own community members, and know they’re probably just as afraid of me.
What am I talking about?
I’m talking about the quest for purity.
There is an underlying current of fear in my activist, queer, and trans people of colour communities. It is separate from the daily fear of police brutality, discrimination, or street harassment. It is the fear of appearing impure. I’ve had countless hushed conversations with friends about this anxiety, and how it has led us to refrain from participation in activist events and conversations because we feel inadequately radical.
When I was a Christian, all I could think about was being good, and proving to my parents and my spiritual leaders that I was on the right path to God. All the while, I was getting messages that I would never be good enough. Perfection was an impossible destination.
A decade later, I feel compelled to do the same things as an activist. I self-police what I say in leftist spaces. I stopped commenting on social media with questions or pushback because I am afraid of being called out. I am always ready to apologize for anything I do that a community member deems wrong, oppressive, or inappropriate — no questions asked.
I use these protective strategies because these communities have become a home, and I can’t afford to lose them.
Activists are some of the judgiest people I’ve ever met, myself included. We work hard to expose injustice and oppression in the world. But among us, grace and forgiveness are hard to come by. It is a terrible thing to fear my own community members, and know they’re probably just as afraid of me.
And it’s exhausting. The amount of energy I spend demonstrating purity in order to stay in the good graces of fast-moving activist communities is enormous. Often times, it means that I’m not even doing the real work I am committed to do.
She’s right, of course: this kind of “purity culture,” in which only a small subset of all opinions is tolerated and approved, is what’s tearing the Left apart. It’s the inability to accept, have discourse with, and “forgive” (if that’s the right word) those who are generally on your side but don’t conform 100% to movement-approved opinions. It’s no secret that if you diverge from Regressive Leftist views, in both the general and particular, you get demonized and smeared with increasingly hyperbolic adjectives—ranging all the way up to “alt-right”, “white supremacist” and “Nazi”. Women who see themselves as feminists, like Christina Hoff Sommers, but don’t agree 100% with the third-wave species of the movement, don’t get met with argument and discussion, but are simply dismissed as “sister punishers”. If you wear the wrong Halloween costume, you’re not only criticized, but reported to your college authorities. If you carry a “Jewish Pride” flag in a Dyke March, you’re expelled for being a Zionist racost, even if you’re just flaunting, well, Jewish pride. If a NASA guy wears the wrong shirt, one that shows semi-clad females and was given to him by a woman friend, the poor clueless guy is forced to apologize in tears after being demonized and brutalized on social media. Is there no empathy, at long last?
There is extensive policing of language, too, so my own use of the word “Cassini’s suicide mission” has now (as I feared) been cast as a slur on the suicidal, which it is not meant to be—nor, do I think, does it diminish the plight of people who want to kill themselves. Real contrition is dismissed in favor of completely destroying a transgressor’s livelihood and reputation, as in the case of “Gelato Guy“. Black people argue that other blacks with lighter skins might consider not going to meetings about racism because lighter-skinned blacks have “pigmentation privilege.” If you question the statistics on the frequency of college rapes, or worry about whether Title IX provisions may be too draconian against the accused, you’re called a rape apologist. If you raise the possibility that different representation of sexes in different professions could reflect in part different interests, you’re called a racist or a misogynist.
What I’m trying to say, I guess, is that argument and engagement of ideas are being replaced by defamation and demonization of those who disagree with Received Truth, and this greatly disturbs Francis Lee. It also disturbs me. This kind of petty policing of language and behavior may satisfy the moral desires of Lefists, but will it advance progressive views in an era where they’re being squashed by American politicians?
I don’t know—nor does anyone else—whether the fractious behavior of the Left had anything to do with Trump’s victory. But looking back over what I’ve written, I think that I’ve sometimes been guilty of the same purity behavior that disturbs Ms. Lee. I’d like to think otherwise—that I try to argue with others on my side rather than call them names (that’s why there’s a policy on this site against commenters hurling epithets at other commenters)—but somehow all of us need to enforce a little less purity and be a little more forgiving of those with whom we disagree. I’m not talking about the Right, as I despair of convincing them, but about an effort to find common ground with other Leftists.
How many people feel the same way as Frances Lee, but dare not say what they think? That suppression doesn’t enforce unanimity, but drives divisions underground, and, as in the case of Lee, may drive her completely out of social activism. I’ve stifled myself about purity culture—many times. After all, who wants to be called names?
I’m not even sure what I’m trying to say here, except that Francis Lee has hit on a kind of authoritarianism which, it seems to me, is wrecking the Left. And I share the sentiments she expresses near the end of her post:
If we are interested in building the mass movements needed to destroy mass oppression, our movements must include people not like us, people with whom we will never fully agree, and people with whom we have conflict. That’s a much higher calling than yelling at people from a distance and then shutting them out.
This post reminded me of Diane Ravitch’s 2004 book, “The Language Police.” Maybe it’s time for a new edition.
The other consequence to the hyperboles and the over-reaction is that those issues are dismissed as not as important as they really are. When you call everyone a racist, it takes the power out of the word, people see that as silly and conclude the whole issue of racism must, therefore, be silly. This also leads to people who actually have something to say about racism, sexism, etc. to shut down and then that leaves the space open for anyone to fill it, and it’s not always who we would like to see filling that space, who fills that space.
Another ‘rift’ has formed over Mythicist Milwaukee’s invitation of vloggers Sargon, Shoe0nHead, and Armoured Skeptic to speak at their MythInformation conference. The usual Atheism Plussers are up in arms, and two other invitees, Aron Ra and Seth Andrews, have backed out, citing their disinclination to share a stage with ‘anti-SJWs’.
NB: Andrews is yet another ex-fundie who shouldered his way into atheist activism. Too often, you can take the apostate out of fundamentalism, but you can’t take the fundamentalism out of the apostate.
Andrews announcement:
I thought Aron Ra WAS an anti-SJW? I’ve really not kept up with all this stuff.
You can’t really blame Aron not wanting to be associated with someone like Sargon of Akkad, a guy who at one point pushed 9/11 Trutherism and is currently a heavy backer of Trump.
How would it be associated with him? As far as I know, Sargon of Akkad will be debated in a panel, he is not even delivering a lecture.
A quick look at what Sargon of Akkad’s channel shows that he is a poor fit for Mythicon. When it comes to promoting secular values, Sargon doesn’t go any further than a vague notion of separation of church and state. He mostly promotes right-wing crankery of the Infowars variety.
The only thing he has been in common with Aron Ra is a lack of religion. I’m started to think that the guys at Mythicon looked at Sargon’s bio, saw the “Atheist” part, and went “that’ll do”.
From my minimal contact with Sargon of Akkad’s content he comes across as what we British like to call a ‘gobshite’. I wouldn’t want to endorse him by association either.
A loss for the attendees, Andrews is a wonderful storyteller. At least the movement is robust and diverse enough that there seem to be many different speaking circuit options for a variety of activists/speakers.
I don’t understand the appeal of vloggers as speakers, though.
What bothers me about all this withdrawal is that maybe some of those YouTubers are odious (I don’t really know them), but being at a conference with them does not constitute endorsing them. I’ve been at conferences where I’ve had HUGE disagreements with some of the speakers. But I speak for myself. I am sad that Seth, who originally decided to speak, has now withdrawn. Those who hounded these people are trying to bully all the opposition out of business, and doing so by threatening and demonizing good people like Seth and Aron by saying that they’re complicit in racism and misogyny. I don’t see how it impugns your character to speak at a conference where your ideological opponents are also speaking, especially if, as Seth planned, you were going to call them out.
It all makes me very sad.
I propose a new law: the degree of difference between two positions or conditions is in inverse proportion to the degree of importance ascribed to that difference by the relevant parties. I’m sure I’m the first to have noticed this, and I therefore demand a Nobel Prize for something-or-other.
This law describes the revolution devouring its children, as well as the relative viciousness of civil as opposed to interstate wars, at least in general. But how to account for it? Simplistic, one-sentence answers won’t do. We’re a complicated species, and I’ve grown increasingly wary of facile solutions to complex questions.
It seems to me that Francis Lee would be welcome here, and I would like to learn more from her. However, I could see how it take a while for her to decompress from old instincts carried over from her Christian upbringing and from trying to navigate some areas of social justice activism.
This problem has been around a long time and it has apparently become worse. Comedians such as George Carlin and Bill Maher made a living off of this and more recently some comedians have refuse to do college campus performances all together. The rise of all the on line platforms allows these groups to segregate further and refuse any discussion with outsiders. Purity and more purity. What a future it will be.
There’s a bit in one of Hitch’s essay collections where he talks about his critics, and the manifest mean-spiritedness and reflexive hostility of their approach to debate.
He says their general approach is to assume ‘that the lowest of all possible motives is always at work’. This attitude seems even more common in the internet age, where people are less likely to ever meet up and look each other in the face, and whenever the subject of the left’s internal dysfunction comes up I think of Hitch’s quote.
It feels like a widespread psychological phenomenon; a general increase in cynicism and an entrenched disinclination towards accepting people at their word. The default attitude is that there’s no such thing as a principled opponent, and any evidence of sincerity or good intentions from the other side is a worthless, posturing charade. It’s a recipe for political disaster.
“Purity, which he also calls “sanctity,” is discussed at length in Jonathan Haidt’s wonderful book “The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion” http://tinyurl.com/yahxzaae
which everyone concerned with these issues would benefit from reading.
That’s a different meaning of the same word. It’s not necessary to be concerned with “purity” as a moral foundation in order to cultivate ideological echo chambers or enforce “purity tests.”
Or to be clearer, ideological purity is more strongly associated with the moral foundation of Loyalty. Failure to reinforce the group’s every belief and prejudice is treated as an attack or a betrayal of the group and invites expulsion.