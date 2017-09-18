Queer trans woman begs: “Excommunicate me from the church of social justice”

The CBC has both an audio podcast and a transcript of an eight-minute talk by Francis Lee, who describes herself as a cultural studies scholar who is also a queer and trans person of colour (“QTPOC”). When younger, she was an evangelical Christian, but gave that up to work on liberation politics for queer and trans people. And yet she notices that both religion and her political activism are permeated by “purity culture”, something that many of us have also seen.

Click on the screenshot below to go to the audio, and click on the arrow to listen.

Here’s a small part of her transcript:

It is a terrible thing to fear my own community members, and know they’re probably just as afraid of me. What am I talking about? I’m talking about the quest for purity. There is an underlying current of fear in my activist, queer, and trans people of colour communities. It is separate from the daily fear of police brutality, discrimination, or street harassment. It is the fear of appearing impure. I’ve had countless hushed conversations with friends about this anxiety, and how it has led us to refrain from participation in activist events and conversations because we feel inadequately radical. When I was a Christian, all I could think about was being good, and proving to my parents and my spiritual leaders that I was on the right path to God. All the while, I was getting messages that I would never be good enough. Perfection was an impossible destination. A decade later, I feel compelled to do the same things as an activist. I self-police what I say in leftist spaces. I stopped commenting on social media with questions or pushback because I am afraid of being called out. I am always ready to apologize for anything I do that a community member deems wrong, oppressive, or inappropriate — no questions asked. I use these protective strategies because these communities have become a home, and I can’t afford to lose them. Activists are some of the judgiest people I’ve ever met, myself included. We work hard to expose injustice and oppression in the world. But among us, grace and forgiveness are hard to come by. It is a terrible thing to fear my own community members, and know they’re probably just as afraid of me. And it’s exhausting. The amount of energy I spend demonstrating purity in order to stay in the good graces of fast-moving activist communities is enormous. Often times, it means that I’m not even doing the real work I am committed to do.

She’s right, of course: this kind of “purity culture,” in which only a small subset of all opinions is tolerated and approved, is what’s tearing the Left apart. It’s the inability to accept, have discourse with, and “forgive” (if that’s the right word) those who are generally on your side but don’t conform 100% to movement-approved opinions. It’s no secret that if you diverge from Regressive Leftist views, in both the general and particular, you get demonized and smeared with increasingly hyperbolic adjectives—ranging all the way up to “alt-right”, “white supremacist” and “Nazi”. Women who see themselves as feminists, like Christina Hoff Sommers, but don’t agree 100% with the third-wave species of the movement, don’t get met with argument and discussion, but are simply dismissed as “sister punishers”. If you wear the wrong Halloween costume, you’re not only criticized, but reported to your college authorities. If you carry a “Jewish Pride” flag in a Dyke March, you’re expelled for being a Zionist racost, even if you’re just flaunting, well, Jewish pride. If a NASA guy wears the wrong shirt, one that shows semi-clad females and was given to him by a woman friend, the poor clueless guy is forced to apologize in tears after being demonized and brutalized on social media. Is there no empathy, at long last?

There is extensive policing of language, too, so my own use of the word “Cassini’s suicide mission” has now (as I feared) been cast as a slur on the suicidal, which it is not meant to be—nor, do I think, does it diminish the plight of people who want to kill themselves. Real contrition is dismissed in favor of completely destroying a transgressor’s livelihood and reputation, as in the case of “Gelato Guy“. Black people argue that other blacks with lighter skins might consider not going to meetings about racism because lighter-skinned blacks have “pigmentation privilege.” If you question the statistics on the frequency of college rapes, or worry about whether Title IX provisions may be too draconian against the accused, you’re called a rape apologist. If you raise the possibility that different representation of sexes in different professions could reflect in part different interests, you’re called a racist or a misogynist.

What I’m trying to say, I guess, is that argument and engagement of ideas are being replaced by defamation and demonization of those who disagree with Received Truth, and this greatly disturbs Francis Lee. It also disturbs me. This kind of petty policing of language and behavior may satisfy the moral desires of Lefists, but will it advance progressive views in an era where they’re being squashed by American politicians?

I don’t know—nor does anyone else—whether the fractious behavior of the Left had anything to do with Trump’s victory. But looking back over what I’ve written, I think that I’ve sometimes been guilty of the same purity behavior that disturbs Ms. Lee. I’d like to think otherwise—that I try to argue with others on my side rather than call them names (that’s why there’s a policy on this site against commenters hurling epithets at other commenters)—but somehow all of us need to enforce a little less purity and be a little more forgiving of those with whom we disagree. I’m not talking about the Right, as I despair of convincing them, but about an effort to find common ground with other Leftists.

How many people feel the same way as Frances Lee, but dare not say what they think? That suppression doesn’t enforce unanimity, but drives divisions underground, and, as in the case of Lee, may drive her completely out of social activism. I’ve stifled myself about purity culture—many times. After all, who wants to be called names?

I’m not even sure what I’m trying to say here, except that Francis Lee has hit on a kind of authoritarianism which, it seems to me, is wrecking the Left. And I share the sentiments she expresses near the end of her post:

If we are interested in building the mass movements needed to destroy mass oppression, our movements must include people not like us, people with whom we will never fully agree, and people with whom we have conflict. That’s a much higher calling than yelling at people from a distance and then shutting them out.