Monday: Hili dialogue

A new work week has begun: it’s Monday, September 18, 2017, and I’m still jet-lagged, sleepless, and unaccountably low. I will try to struggle through. First-year students are arriving on campus with their parents, having begun their orientation period last Saturday, while classes start on September 25—early this year. It’s National Cheeseburger Day, which I celebrated by consuming one yesterday, with the works, as today I begin my experimental twice-weekly day of fasting. It’s also “International Read an eBook Day,” but I’m incapable of reading one, even though I know it uses up trees. I can’t even read an article longer than two pages without printing it out.
September 18 is not a day on which many earth-shaking events happened. On this day in 1793, George Washington laid the cornerstone of the U.S. Capitol Building, and in 1851, the New York Times, then known as The New-York Daily Times, began publication. On September 18, 1919, women gained the right to vote in Ireland. Finally, in 2014 voters in a referendum in Scotland decided against independence from the UK. I wonder if the vote would be different were it held now.
Notables born on this day include Samuel Johnson (1709), who’s honored by today’s animated Google Doodle :
Apropos, the Guardian reports that either today or somewhere near today is the 30th anniversay of the gif (however you pronounce it), and reproduces several popular gifs. I’ve show “thieving raccoon” before (it was created in 2013), but you can’t see it often enough:
Also born on September 18 were Greta Garbo (1905), Frankie Avalon (1940), Ben Carson (1951; mention of a birthday does not denote approval of the individual!), Steven Pinker (1954) and Tara Fitzgerald (1967). Those who died on this day include Leonhard Euler (1783), Dag Hammarskjöld (1961), Clive Bell (1964), and Jimi Hendrix (1970).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s still sitting on her wicker shelf trying to decide what to do. Such decisions are the most difficult part of a cat’s life, which means I wish I were a cat (but with a longer life):
Hili: I’m trying to decide.A: Decide what?Hili: Whether I’m comfortable here or adventure calls.
Hili: Próbuję się zdecydować.
Ja: Na co?Hili: Czy mi tu dobrze, czy ciągnie mnie przygoda?
Out in Winnipeg, Gus’s staff says “I caught Gus with his tongue out at the end of a big yawn.”
Matthew Cobb found some nice “evidence” for life on Mars. Martians had cats!
And I’ve pinched two tweets from Heather Hastie’s website:
To paraphrase the aforementioned Dr. Johnson, “When a man is tired of squirrels, he is tired of life.” I’ll revise that quote in light of modern sensibilities, changing “a man” to “a person.”
“When a man is tired of women, he is tired of life”??
And that is a question?
Unfortunately Washington never got to see the finished capital but the location of Washington DC is interesting as well, if you have time. Located in a southern region was more convenient for all the southern presidents to come as they did not have to worry about those pesky laws about a certain species of property.
No, of course I meant to replace “man” with “woman” in the text so that both sexes were included and not just men. I have corrected it. Just a glitch.
Johnson also said, “I am willing to love all mankind, except an American” …!
I don’t wish to start a trans-Atlantic slinging match but Johnson also said “How is it that we hear the loudest yelps for liberty among the drivers of negroes?”
We are different people now.
slanging
Johnson’s statement is emblematic of a debate still roiling the United States, recently reignited by the controversy over removing Confederate statues. Namely, should the Founders who owned slaves be honored still for the “good” things they did? The debate is particularly acrimonious over Jefferson. However one may feel on the issue, rest assured it will never be politically possible to remove the slave owning Founders from places of honor. The fragile American psyche could not handle such a blow to the reputation of these semi-mythic individuals.
Now that I’ve moved Down Under, I’m all about the koala stories:
http://www.weeklytimesnow.com.au/news/national/koala-survives-16km-drive-through-adelaide-hills-hidden-in-wheel-arch/news-story/4aab42ffe13733e4cdc7bc4e326ead92
The Pinkah is probably an avid reader of this site, but will be busy today: Happy Belated Birthday, Steven Pinker!
Hear hear. 🙂
The birthday note is in the text above; didn’t you see it?
I am not sure I understand. Even though I enjoyed his books, I was not yet prepared to know his birthday by heart, and learned that from your list of people, yes. 🙂
My heartiest contrafibularities to Mr Johnson.
Blackadder and The Simpsons – collectively making you unsure whether a word is genuine since the late eighties.
I am surprised that the cats in the gif are so docile in the presence of the raccoon. A raccoon once visited our backyard and came up to the large window on our patio. Our cats immediately began hissing and yowling. Since it was dark outside, it took me a few minutes to discover the cause of the disturbance, which seemed completely unconcerned by the caterwauling.