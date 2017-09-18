Monday: Hili dialogue

A new work week has begun: it’s Monday, September 18, 2017, and I’m still jet-lagged, sleepless, and unaccountably low. I will try to struggle through. First-year students are arriving on campus with their parents, having begun their orientation period last Saturday, while classes start on September 25—early this year. It’s National Cheeseburger Day, which I celebrated by consuming one yesterday, with the works, as today I begin my experimental twice-weekly day of fasting. It’s also “International Read an eBook Day,” but I’m incapable of reading one, even though I know it uses up trees. I can’t even read an article longer than two pages without printing it out.

September 18 is not a day on which many earth-shaking events happened. On this day in 1793, George Washington laid the cornerstone of the U.S. Capitol Building, and in 1851, the New York Times, then known as The New-York Daily Times, began publication. On September 18, 1919, women gained the right to vote in Ireland. Finally, in 2014 voters in a referendum in Scotland decided against independence from the UK. I wonder if the vote would be different were it held now.

Notables born on this day include Samuel Johnson (1709), who’s honored by today’s animated Google Doodle :

Apropos, the Guardian reports that either today or somewhere near today is the 30th anniversay of the gif (however you pronounce it), and reproduces several popular gifs. I’ve show “thieving raccoon” before (it was created in 2013), but you can’t see it often enough:

Also born on September 18 were Greta Garbo (1905), Frankie Avalon (1940), Ben Carson (1951; mention of a birthday does not denote approval of the individual!), Steven Pinker (1954) and Tara Fitzgerald (1967). Those who died on this day include Leonhard Euler (1783), Dag Hammarskjöld (1961), Clive Bell (1964), and Jimi Hendrix (1970).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s still sitting on her wicker shelf trying to decide what to do. Such decisions are the most difficult part of a cat’s life, which means I wish I were a cat (but with a longer life):

Hili: I’m trying to decide. A: Decide what? Hili: Whether I’m comfortable here or adventure calls.​

Out in Winnipeg, Gus’s staff says “I caught Gus with his tongue out at the end of a big yawn.”

Matthew Cobb found some nice “evidence” for life on Mars. Martians had cats!

And I’ve pinched two tweets from Heather Hastie’s website:

To paraphrase the aforementioned Dr. Johnson, “When a man is tired of squirrels, he is tired of life.” I’ll revise that quote in light of modern sensibilities, changing “a man” to “a person.”

