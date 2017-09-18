Beautiful white giraffe and white calf

Since both mom and calf are white, and the chance she mated with another white giraffe are low, this is probably a dominant form of whiteness. It’s not albinism, which is recessive, nor do the animals have the pink eyes of albinos. It could be leucism, which stops the migration of pigment-containing cells into the skin, though most cases of leucism I’ve seen still show some vestige of color or pattern. I won’t speculate about the mutation except to guess that it’s dominant, and has resulted in two lovely giraffes. I hope they don’t become targets for hunters!

White giraffe spotted by Hirola rangers in the hirola’s geographic range, North Eastern Kenya.