A “Dear Reza” note from a Bangladeshi woman

The three Muslim countries touted by Reza Aslan as “progressive” are Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Malaysia. Over the past couple weeks I’ve written about the oppression that Islam has exerted in Indonesia and Malaysia (granted, sharia law isn’t enforced everywhere). That leaves Bangladesh. And that’s where Zerin Firoze comes in: a woman from Bangladesh who gave up her faith at a young age, finally fully embracing atheism. One of the reasons for her apostasy was that she and her women friends were being forced to leave school early and get married—one of the byproducts of Islam. (You can read her story here and here and here). And as an apostate in Bangladesh, she faced rape threats and death threats, though she kept a lower profile than the group of atheist bloggers in Bangladesh who were hacked to death with machetes. Nevertheless, she posted anti-Islamic stuff on social media, and her viability became tenuous.

Zerin managed to get into college in the U.S., and is here on a five-year visa while applying for asylum. She certainly deserves that protection, as her life wouldn’t be worth a plugged nickel back in Bangladesh. Even if she weren’t killed, she wouldn’t have the freedom to achieve her dream: to become a doctor.

In the meantime, here’s her love letter to the apologist Reza Aslan, who never had to live as a secular woman in Bangladesh. The picture below, with her words, been disseminated by the Atheist Alliance of America.

This 20-minute VICE News documentary on gang rape in Bangladesh, which I watched a long time ago, first awakened me to the idea that sexual assault on women in that land was promoted by Islam. VICE sent Tania Rashid, a female Bengali-speaking Bangladeshi/American reporter to the country to investigate reports of rape and how they are handled. You’ll be horrified to see all the roadblocks that face an assaulted woman; see, for example, Rashid’s interview with an imam at 9:15. “If women only stayed indoors where they belong, then they wouldn’t force men to rape them.” Over and over again he implies that, according to Islam, rape is the woman’s fault. Even the police commander confronted at the end parrots that view, and says “we follow Islamic law here.”

I recommend watching the whole video.

I suppose Aslan would claim that all this nothing to do with religion, but is simply culture—presumably rape culture.