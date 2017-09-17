First, a short note: my duck Honey, according to interim reports and my own personal inspection, is no longer at the pond. I hope she’s flown to more congenial climes, and I really hope to see her next year. I will be able to recognize her now because I have close-up photos of the unique pattern of dark stippling on her beak.

Here are this summer’s crop of hopper insects! I enjoy tracking them down as fascinating macro photography subjects when the birding is slow. All hopper images were photographed at Pheasant Branch Conservancy in Middleton, Wisconsin.

When I kvetched that the photos were as digiscoped images on Mike’s webpage, which would be a pain to extract, he kvetched right back at me:

Kneeling and crouching into the dense jungle of summer foliage, carefully steering the aim of my macro lens through leaves, stems, and branches, sweat dripping from my brow and mosquitoes sucking blood from my neck the whole while. Oh gawd, was that poison ivy?

Well, it was worth it to get these splendid pictures. The identifications are Mike’s. First, though, here’s a quiz for you, since by now you should be able to name about ten orders of insects:

What order of insects includes the planthoppers and leafhoppers? (Answer at bottom of this post.)

Locust Treehopper – Thelia bimaculata

Buffalo Treehopper – Ceresa taurina

Two-striped Planthopper – Acanalonia bivittata





Red-banded Leafhopper – Graphocephala coccinea

Planthopper – Acanalonia conica

Northern Flatid Planthopper – Flatormenis proxima

Sharpshooter Leafhopper – Draeculacephala zeae

Citrus flatid Planthopper – Metcalfa pruinosa





Answer to the quiz: leafhoppers and planthoppers belong to the order Hemiptera, or “true bugs.” No insect out of this order should, to us biologists, be called a “bug.”