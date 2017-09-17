London museum Twitter wars!

I tend to stay off Twitter for three reasons: I don’t have time, given the duties associated with this site, I don’t like to embroil myself in fights having blows of 140 characters, and it breeds a toxicity that manifests itself as rancor without enlightenment. Has anybody changed their mind after a Twitter argument? It must be rare. Most of the Twitter posts I like have wit and humor rather than vituperation.

On the other hand, I miss the good stuff on Twitter, too, and count on reader and friends (addicts like Matthew and Grania) to send me that stuff; and I use it a fair amount. I suppose I’d use it more if I didn’t prefer to write here.

Well, here’s some good stuff sent to me by reader pyers, who found on the poke website a summary of a vicious Twitter battle between two London institutions: the Science Museum and the Natural History Museum. It started with a simple question from a layperson:

Who would win in a staff battle between @sciencemuseum and @NHM_London, what exhibits/items would help you be victorious? #askacurator — Bednarz (@bednarz) September 13, 2017

. . .and so the Great Museum debate began with this:

We have dinosaurs. No contest. — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 13, 2017

The Science Museum fired back:

@NHM_London is full of old fossils, but we have robots, a Spitfire and ancient poisons. Boom! #AskACurator https://t.co/lsdOS3HqyO — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 13, 2017

And so it went on, without resolution, of course. The Poke gives a lot of tw**ts, but I’ll show just a few more:

We have robot dinosaurs, Pterodactyls and the most venomous creatures on Earth. Plus volcanoes and earthquakes … And vampire fish. pic.twitter.com/H2dNv0wgQr — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 13, 2017

We were all set to call it a draw, but then we saw this. Turns out, we have a dinosaur AND it's 3D printed! pic.twitter.com/vLRK0PI5JE — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 14, 2017

And more salvos:

OK, we weren't going to do this, but here come the locusts… Phymateus viridipes, Phymateus karschi, and Ornithacris pictula magnifica… pic.twitter.com/LWq6WfCCB9 — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

I’ll end it with a cat and call it a draw. I’ve been to the Natural History Museum, which is spectacular, but can’t judge since I’ve never been to the Science Museum. But what do you have to lose by going to both?

We'd see that coming from a mile off (Bold eagle by Klaus Nigge; one of the 100 photos in our upcoming #WPY53 exhib https://t.co/GyamMcKgPp) pic.twitter.com/KLa4vwaBjc — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

Time for us to try something stealthy, like this puma-leopard hybrid from our sister Museum in Hertfordshire, @NHM_Tring pic.twitter.com/UgVNAzgtOj — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017