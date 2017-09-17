London museum Twitter wars!

I tend to stay off Twitter for three reasons: I don’t have time, given the duties associated with this site, I don’t like to embroil myself in fights having blows of 140 characters, and it breeds a toxicity that manifests itself as rancor without enlightenment. Has anybody changed their mind after a Twitter argument? It must be rare. Most of the Twitter posts I like have wit and humor rather than vituperation.
On the other hand, I miss the good stuff on Twitter, too, and count on reader and friends (addicts like Matthew and Grania) to send me that stuff; and I use it a fair amount. I suppose I’d use it more if I didn’t prefer to write here.
Well, here’s some good stuff sent to me by reader pyers, who found on the poke website a summary of a vicious Twitter battle between two London institutions: the Science Museum and the Natural History Museum. It started with a simple question from a layperson:
. . .and so the Great Museum debate began with this:
The Science Museum fired back:
And so it went on, without resolution, of course. The Poke gives a lot of tw**ts, but I’ll show just a few more:
And more salvos:
I’ll end it with a cat and call it a draw. I’ve been to the Natural History Museum, which is spectacular, but can’t judge since I’ve never been to the Science Museum. But what do you have to lose by going to both?
Amusing and educational. Doesn’t hurt promotion either. 😎
Brilliant. For my part, having been to both many many times, the Natural History Museum clinches it for me – dem bones…. Still, the best museums in London are, for me the British Museum and the Wallace Collection. Can never be bored at either!