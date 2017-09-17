Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying settle with Evergreen State for $500K, then resign

As I reported many times this year, biology professor Bret Weinstein and anthropology professor Heather Heying (a married couple) were tormented and demonized by students, faculty, and the administration at The Evergreen State College after Weinstein refused to leave campus along with other white people on the “Day of Absence” in April. There’s not much question about Weinstein and Heying’s progressive credentials, as Bret, at least, has a long history of anti-racist activism. Nevertheless, they were hounded, tormented, and ultimately threatened, with the result that they had to flee Olympia, Washington, leaving their home and putting their cats in the hands of friends.

I also reported in July that Weinstein and Heying were peparing to sue TESC for $3.8 million dollars, filing a preliminary legal form that asserted the following:

. . . . Evergreen State College created “a racially hostile and retaliatory work environment,” and adds that “Through a series of decisions made at the highest levels, including to officially support a day of racial segregation, the College has refused to protect its employees from repeated provocative and corrosive verbal and written hostility based on race, as well as threats of physical violence.”

Now, as reported by both the local newspaper The Olympian and The Chronicle of Higher Education, Weinstein and Heying have settled with TESC for a sum of $500,000: $450,000 in damages and $50,000 toward the couple’s legal expenses. On Friday, both resigned from the College. That was inevitable; there was no way either could continue working there. According to The Olympian, these were the terms of the settlement:

In an email to faculty and staff sent Friday about 6:40 p.m., Evergreen officials wrote that the college will pay $450,000 to the couple and $50,000 toward the couple’s attorney fees. “In making this agreement, the college admits no liability, and rejects the allegations made in the tort claim. The educational activities of Day of Absence/Day of Presence were not discriminatory. The college took reasonable and appropriate steps to engage with protesters during spring quarter, de-escalate conflict, and keep the campus safe,” according to the email. In a statement, Evergreen spokesman Zach Powers said the settlement was in the college’s best interest. “Years of expensive litigation would drain resources and distract from our mission to provide an outstanding education at reasonable cost to the veterans, first-generation college students, creative thinkers and future leaders who study at Evergreen,” he said.

There was no winner in this battle, but there was a definite loser: Evergreen State. Their reputation is tarnished, they’ve lost two professors who were highly regarded, and I’m predicting that, despite their huge acceptance rate (98.9%!), enrollment will drop. I’m betting that parents who have heard of this college won’t want their kids going there, and having seen the shenanigans of the entitled students, of the thoroughly Regressive-Left faculty, and of the Invertebrate College President, George “Please Let me Pee” Bridges.

But I don’t think the settlement was enough. Both may get other jobs, but $500,000 is only a few years of income for a pair of professors, and some of the College’s bad behavior, like student harassment of Weinstein and Bridges’s calling the police to “stand down”, is unquestionable. But I’m not party to how these lawsuits get negotiated, so I wish Bret and Heather the best of luck, hope they find a good way to use their skills, and hope that they realize that they dodged a bullet. As for the College and its President, I consign them to perdition. In fact, as far as I can see, working or studying on the campus is already the equivalent of one circle of Hell.

Oh, and I hope their cats are all right.