The death of Cassini

The spacecraft Cassini was launched nearly twenty years ago—on October 15, 1997—to study Saturn and its moons. After two decades of faithful service, it took its “suicide plunge” yesterday, incinerating itself in Saturn’s atmosphere. Both NASA and the New York Times (100 pix!) have images from the mission, and here are a few. NASA’s images depict the final photos sent by Cassini, while the NYT gives a panoply of pictures over the vehicle’s history. (The head of Cassini imagine was, of course, Carolyn Porco.)

The sites’ captions are indented:

(NASA): Impact Site—Cassini’s Final Image: This monochrome view is the last image taken by the imaging cameras on NASA’s Cassini spacecraft. It looks toward the planet’s night side, lit by reflected light from the rings, and shows the location at which the spacecraft would enter the planet’s atmosphere hours later.

(NASA): Enceladus setting behind Saturn:

This view of Enceladus was taken by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft on Sept. 13, 2017. It is among the last images Cassini sent back.

(NASA) The “final ringscape”:

This image of Saturn’s rings was taken by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft on Sept. 13, 2017. It is among the last images Cassini sent back to Earth.

Here’s NASA’s video, accompanied by mournful music, of the last pictures transmitted by Cassini. I have to say, this self-destructive plunge into Saturn is saddening, even though it’s a machine : it’s almost as if a friend we’d known for a long time suddenly died. But that machine carried with it the best of humanity—an insatiable curiosity and the brainpower to satisfy it.

The rest of the photos are from the NYT, with their captions:

Cassini arrives at Saturn. Cassini arrived at Saturn in 2004, after a seven-year voyage. It was the first spacecraft to orbit the ringed planet.

Northern winter. Like Earth, Saturn has a tilted axis. Cassini arrived in the depths of northern winter, with Saturn’s rings tipped up and its north pole in darkness.

A yearlong storm. The change in seasons brought a huge storm that wrapped around Saturn’s northern hemisphere. Cassini detected lightning deep within the planet.

Saturn’s rings. Cassini used Titan’s gravity to tour Saturn’s rings, climbing high above the ring plane and threading gaps between the rings.

A detailed view of the B ring.

For 13 years, Cassini joined the intricate dance of Saturn’s 62 moons. The moons Rhea and Epimetheus.

But of all of Saturn’s moons, Enceladus was the most surprising. The icy crust of Enceladus encases an ocean of water, dotted with hydrothermal vents and warmed by the stretching and squeezing of Saturn’s gravity.

Cassini flew through the plumes many times. The spacecraft’s instruments detected several molecules associated with life, but were not designed to search for microbes.

Geysers erupting during a Cassini flyby.

Spray from Enceladus forms Saturn’s diffuse E ring.

The Times has a gazillion more pictures, including many of Saturn’s moons. Go have a look.