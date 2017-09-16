Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Caturday, September 16, 2017, and in a few hours I’ll haul my weary carcass to the Chopin Airport in Warsaw for the nine-hour flight back to Chicago. That means, of course, that posting will be light today. If my plane crashes, it’s been a good run. If it doesn’t, let’s hope the airplane movies are decent (and no, “Interstellar” didn’t suck because the screen was small; it sucked because the plot was dumb and the acting and script lame). In the news, I’m grateful that nobody was killed in London bombing, though 29 people were injured and ISIS has claimed responsibility. I note as well that Trump embarrassed himself, and angered the Brits, by unleashing a series of dumb tw**ts. I shudder to think that this parody of a leader might be reelected in a bit more than three years.

It’s National Peach Pie Day, and I’ll court sympathy by saying that my Days of Pie have ended. But Wikipedia adds that it’s also two other food days: National Guacamole Day and National Cinnamon-Raisin Bread Day. September 16 is also Cry of Dolores, celebrating the beginning of Mexico’s war of independence from Spain.

On this day in 1620, the Pilgrims left England for America on the Mayflower—or so says Wikipedia in its “September 16” entry. But the Mayflower entry says “the Mayflower sailed from Plymouth on September 6, 1620. . .”, so this is likely an error (if you’re an editor, correct it, please). The first winter in America killed off just over half of the hundred-odd Pilgrims. On September 16, 1814, Francis Scott Key finished his poem, “The Star-Spangled Banner”; its lyrics would become, in 1931, the words to America’s National Anthem—one of the worst of all such anthems. On this day in 1959, The first Xerox 914, the world’s first successful photocopier, was demonstrated on television in the U.S. Are you old enough to remember its predecessor: the mimeograph machine with its fragrant purple ink.

On this day in 1975, Papua New Guinea gained independence from Australia. And exactly one year later, the championship swimmer Shavarsh Karapetyan saved 20 people from drowning after a trolleybus went into the water in Yerevan, Armenia. Breaking the glass with his legs, he repeatedly dove down into the cold, silty water—30 times—(the bus was 10 m deep) to rescue people, after which he was in a coma for 46 days and got a bad infection, which ended his career as a swimmer. What a hero that man was! Did you even know that tale? (I didn’t.) And he later saved several people from death by running into a burning building.

Karapetyan’s photo is below. You can read about his heroism here, and here’s a quote from that link:

Bystanders who watched Shavarsh bring people up to the surface said that his feet and back were full of glass shards. When later asked, what was the most horrifying part of this, Shavarsh replied by saying: “I knew that I could only save so many lives, I was afraid to make a mistake. It was so dark down there that I could barely see anything. One of my dives, I accidentally grabbed a seat instead of a passenger… I could have saved a life instead. That seat still haunts me in my nightmares.” After his 30th dive, Shavarsh lost consciousness. This courageous act has cost him dearly; he incurred heavy 2-sided pneumonia and blood contamination from the polluted water. Doctors were unsure if Shavarsh would ever recover. His life was hanging on by a thread while he stayed unconscious for 46 days. He finally recovered, but was never able to compete again. Today’s experts agree that no one but Shavarsh could have done what he has done.

Karapetyan now lives quietly, running a shoe shop in Moscow.

Finally, on this day in 1992, Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega was sentenced to 40 years in prison for drug trafficking and money laundering. Extradited to Panama in 2011, Noriega died in May of this year after brain surgery.

Notables born on this day include Clive Bell (1881), Nadia Boulanger (1887), Lauren Bacall (1924), B. B. King (1925) and Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (1950), Those who died on September 16 include Edward Whymper (1911), Maria Callas (1977), Mary Travers (2009), and Edward Albee (2016). And I’ve just noticed that Harry Dean Stanton died today. Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is suffering existential despair:

Hili: Not a single hope from anywhere. A: What for? Hili: That’s what I don’t know.

In Polish:

Hili: Znikąd nadziei.

Ja: Na co?

Hili: Właśnie nie wiem.

Matthew wants us all to see this illusion. Can you figure out how it was done? I think I can.

The proper hierarchy of beasts:

