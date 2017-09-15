Steve Gould’s last class

Matthew found this on his Twi**er feed, which recounts Stephen Jay Gould’s last classes at Harvard before he died of cancer on May 20, 2002 at age 60. As you may know, Gould had survived peritoneal mesothelioma, an almost invariably fatal form of cancer that struck him in 1982. Amazingly, he beat the odds on that one. But 20 years later, in February 2002, radiologists found metastasized cancer—probably not a recurrence after all those years. Gould died ten weeks later.

Steve was living in New York City then but also teaching at Harvard, and I heard from one of his former students that he kept teaching classes right up until his death, shortly after the end of classes.

I have to say that although I had scientific disagreements with the man, and wasn’t a big fan of his personality, I always admired his writing and, especially, his calm acceptance of death and his fortitude about “doing his job” right up to the end. Here’s what Matthew found in a series of tweets from a student in Gould’s last “history of life” class.

I didn’t know the part about his mother coming to class with juice for him, but that’s a sweet and archetypically Jewish-mom thing to do:

Another student chimes in:

